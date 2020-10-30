Derry death notices - Saturday, October 31, 2020

ADAIR, Richard, 27th October, 2020 at home, 4 Landsdowne Road, beloved father of Jamie and Louise and a dear brother of Alan and Stuart. A Family Funeral Service will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Tuesday 3rd November at 11am followed by a private cremation. Family and friends are welcome to Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Sunday 1st November and Monday 2nd November between the hours of 7.00pm and 9.00pm, in line with government guidelines. Numbers in the Funeral Home will be limited and social distancing will be strictly adhered to. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

WHEWAY (née McKinney), Dolores, 25th October 2020 (formerly of Union Street) beloved wife of Steve, 47 Faughan View Park, Claudy, loving mother of Suzanne, Adeline, Brian and Paul, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Adaline and Ann. Sadly, funeral strictly family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MULLAN (nee McDonnell). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rosaleen Mullan Née McDonnell peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 30th of October 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 61 Mullaghmeash Park Feeny Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Mickey R.I.P. Loving mother of Declan (Honda), Gareth, Gavin, Darren and Blaine. Much loved mother in law to Brenda and Rhonda. Devoted grandmother to Amylee and Aliyah. Dear sister in law of Margaret, Bernadette, Angie, Caroline and late Monica R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Sunday 1st November leaving at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic Rosaleen’s wake is strictly private and the funeral numbers are restricted to immediate family.

Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Ward 25 Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Saint Padre Pio pray for her.

McCLOSKEY, Seamus, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Seamus McCloskey peacefully at Causeway Hospital on 30th October 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 9 Edenvale , Limavady Co Derry. Loving son of the late Annie McLaughlin (Evish). Beloved husband of Betty and loving father of Stephen, Finbarr and Roisin. Dear brother of Martin, Adrian, Eugene, Fiona and Madonna. Much loved Grandfather to Lee, Taylor, Rebecca and Ella. Funeral on Monday 2nd of November in Christ The King Church Limavady at 11.15am. Funeral cortege will leave from his late residence at 10.50am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, Seamus’s home is strictly private and the numbers attending the funeral will be strictly limited. The family would be grateful for strict observance of the restrictions. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to St Vincent De Paul Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart Of Jesus I Place All My Trust In You.

FAULKNER (Ringsend) 30th October 2020. Peacefully at home Bertie (Thomas Albert) R.I.P. beloved husband of Betty; loving father of Mary, Anne, Gerard, Siobhan and Fiona and cherished grandfather of Niall, Enda, Deaglan, Conan, Keeley, Caitlin and Sean. Brother of Patrick and the late Kathleen, Elizabeth, Charlie and John. Bertie’s funeral will leave from his late residence, 27 Shanlongford Road, on Monday at approx. 10am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on His Soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McCLOSKEY (Kilrea) 30th October 2020. Peacefully at Hospital Dan R.I.P. beloved husband of Mary and dear brother of Rose (Bradley), John, Brigid (McKenna) and the late Michael. Dan’s funeral cortege will leave from his late residence, 10 Drumard Road, on Sunday at 1:30pm for 2pm Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to immediate family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to Dan may do so along the funeral route to the Church, observing social distancing at all times. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on His Soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brother, sisters, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to SVP or Air Ambulance c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.