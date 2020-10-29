Derry death notices - Friday, October 30, 2020

HEGARTY, 28th. October 2020, Suddenly at his home, Daniel Gerald, ( late of Friel Close ), beloved son of Anne, loving brother of Yvonne, Michael and Martin. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

GORMLEY, Colin, 28th October 2020, beloved husband of the late Mary, 58 Larchmount, Ardmore Road, loving father of Marie and Johnnie, father-in-law of Suzanne and much loved grandfather of Christopher, Sophie and Brianne and great-grandfather of Éabha. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his entire family circle and friends. Sadly, funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church on the morning of the funeral whilst maintaining social distancing. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KELLY (nee Mc Allister) Teresa RIP (33 Magherafelt Road, Draperstown) 27th October 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Rosemary, Mairéad, Don, Clara and Michael, loving sister of Mary (Boyd, Moneyglass) and the late Annie, Rosie, John and Mickey and mother-in-law of Alan, Pete, Marcella, Jane and the late Paul. Her remains will leave her late residence on Friday 30th Oct at 10.25am for 11am Requiem Mass (http://www.livestreamingni.co.uk/kelly ), in St Columba's Church, Straw, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in the interests of health and safety, Teresa's wake and funeral will be strictly private. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu if desired to " Maire Curie NI" c/o the family. Detail enquires to WJ O'Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com.

BROWN (née Kane) – October 29, 2020 (peacefully) at home, Sandra, 7a Ballymoughan Lane, Magherafelt. Devoted mum of Robbie, Jill and Ben, mother-in-law of Phillip and Charlotte, “teacher granny” of Reuben, Ezra and “the bump” and beloved sister of Dorrinda and Gerald. House and funeral strictly private. Donations in lieu, if desired, for “Ben’s Fund”, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP.

McPEAKE, Maghera 29th October 2020, James R.I.P. 38 Sunnyside Drive Maghera, beloved husband of the late Susan (Nee Convery) and loving father of Roisin (O'Kane), Marie (O'Kane), Susan (O'Kane), Teresa (Toner), Rita (O'Kane), Martina (McGillian), Una (McCullagh), Sharon (McCann), Claire (Lavery), Christine, James, Gerard, Joe, Brendan, Sean, Patrick, Peter, Colm and Eugene dear brother of the late Mary-Ann (O'Neill) John, Hugh, Paddy and Joey. Funeral arrangements later. St Martin pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family)

McFLYNN nee Bradley (Swatragh) 29th October 2020, Josie R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Charlie and loving mother of Paddy, Tony, Niall, Colm and Pete, dear sister of Patsy and the late Jamsey and Tony. Requiem Mass on Saturday 31st October at 2.00pm in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother, nephew, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family)

McKAY (Longfield) 29th October 2020, Terence R.I.P. beloved husband of the late Philomena and loving father of Terry and Donna (Donnelly), dear brother of Marion O’Kane, Dympna Donaghy, Joan Murray, Dorothy McCrory, Lucy Rocks, Monica Bradley, and Gemma Marshall. Funeral from his home 17 Longfield Lane on Friday 30th October at 1.45pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in Church of St Patrick Keenaught. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his son, daughter, daughter in law Amanda, son in law Seamus, grandchildren Cara, Shea, Mia, T.J. and Jodie, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

McKENNA (Maghera) 29th October 2020, Patrick R.I.P. beloved husband of Brigid and loving father of Michael, Mary-Teresa, Josephine, Seamus, Bernadette, Pauline and the late Sean, dear brother of Annie, Frank, Margaret, Alice, Michael and the late Mary-Agnes, Nellie, Brigid, and James. Funeral from his home 57 Ranaghan Road Maghera on Saturday 31st October at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Patrick, Glen via Webcam, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, 18 Grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. There will be no wake in light of current COVID19 restrictions and the funeral will be Strictly private for immediate family only. Patrick’s final journey from his residence will be via Fallalea Road for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.

DONNELLY nee McLernon (Magherafelt) 28th October 2020. Maureen R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Frank and loving mother of Patricia, Joe, Martina, John B, Kate, Una, Louise, Kieran and Aidan, dear sister of Una O’Boyle and the late Sean, Patsy, Bernie McKinless and Philomena Spears. Funeral from her home 79 Glenburn Park on Saturday 31st October at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at church of St John Milton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughter in law, sons in law, partners, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family)

McCAUL, 28th. October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, NEIL, (late of Philip Street), beloved husband of Breege, loving father of Kevin, Dermot, Deirdre and the late Baby Melissa, a devoted grandfather, dear father-in-law of Caroline and Raymond, loving brother of the late Kathleen, Con, Manus, Bosco and Marie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Wards 21 & 26 Altnagelvin Hospital. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOHERTY, 27th. October 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, AARON, (late of Rinmore Drive), beloved son of Jim And Susan, loving brother of Samantha and Ryan, devoted uncle of Riley and Kevin Barry. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

ARMSTRONG, Robert Alwyn, October 27,2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 8, Myrtlefield Road, Kilfennan) dearly beloved husband of the late Helen, loving brother of Tony, Edwina, Lorna and Maud, dear brother-in-law and uncle. In accordance with Government Guidelines the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Funeral leaving D & R Hay & Sons, Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Friday at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson's U.K. c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (above address). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his friends and his entire family circle. In heavenly love abiding.

ADAIR, Richard, 27th October, 2020 at home, 4 Landsdown Road, beloved father of Jamie and Louise and a dear brother of Alan and Stuart. Funeral arrangements later.

LIVINGSTONE – 27th October 2020, peacefully at home, Crossnadonnell Road, Limavady, Thomas, beloved husband of Jean, devoted father of Fiona and Iain and father-in-law of William and Maria. Much loved by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Marie Curie (Sitting Service) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

DONAGHEY, Mary, 28th October 2020, beloved partner of the late George McGinley, 5 Gelvin Gardens, loving mother of Sean and Damien, mother-in-law of Orla, much loved grandmother of Amie, Fergus and Eimear and dear sister of Eileen and the late Celine, Kathleen, Anna, Denis, Gerard, Helen and Paddy. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Maybrook Day Centre, Racecourse Road, Derry, BT48 8NG. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CASKEY - October 27th 2020 (peacefully) at his home in London, Norman, formerly of Hillside, Desertmartin, beloved Husband of the late Pearl, much loved Father of Richard and Mark, devoted Grandfather of Ella, James and Samuel, dearly loved Son of the late Samuel and Agnes and dearest Brother of George, Jack, Raymond, Tommy, Ronnie, Henry, Evelyn, Margaret and the late Joe. Due to Government restrictions a private funeral will take place. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at a later date in Desertmartin Parish Church. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints". Psalm 116 v 15.

