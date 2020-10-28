Derry death notices - Thursday, October 29, 2020

McCAUL, 28th. October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, NEIL, ( late of Philip Street ), beloved husband of Breege, loving father of Kevin, Dermot, Deirdre and the late Baby Melissa, a devoted grandfather, dear father-in-law of Caroline and Raymond, loving brother of the late Kathleen, Con, Manus, Bosco and Marie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Wards 21 & 26 Altnagelvin Hospital. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOHERTY, 27th. October 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, AARON, ( late of Rinmore Drive ), beloved son of Jim And Susan, loving brother of Samantha and Ryan, devoted uncle of Riley and Kevin Barry. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for him.

ARMSTRONG, Robert Alwyn, October 27,2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (formerly of 8, Myrtlefield Road, Kilfennan) dearly beloved husband of the late Helen, loving brother of Tony, Edwina, Lorna and Maud, dear brother-in-law and uncle. In accordance with Government Guidelines the funeral is restricted to the immediate family. Funeral leaving D & R Hay & Sons, Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Friday at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Parkinson's U.K. c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (above address). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his friends and his entire family circle. In heavenly love abiding.

ADAIR, Richard, 27th October, 2020 at home, 4 Landsdown Road, beloved father of Jamie and Louise and a dear brother of Alan and Stuart. Funeral arrangements later.

LIVINGSTONE – 27th October 2020, peacefully at home, Crossnadonnell Road, Limavady, Thomas, beloved husband of Jean, devoted father of Fiona and Iain and father-in-law of William and Maria. Much loved by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with Covid-19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Marie Curie (Sitting Service) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

DONAGHEY, Mary, 28th October 2020, beloved partner of the late George McGinley, 5 Gelvin Gardens, loving mother of Sean and Damien, mother-in-law of Orla, much loved grandmother of Amie, Fergus and Eimear and dear sister of Eileen and the late Celine, Kathleen, Anna, Denis, Gerard, Helen and Paddy. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Maybrook Day Centre, Racecourse Road, Derry, BT48 8NG. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CASKEY - October 27th 2020 (peacefully) at his home in London, Norman, formerly of Hillside, Desertmartin, beloved Husband of the late Pearl, much loved Father of Richard and Mark, devoted Grandfather of Ella, James and Samuel, dearly loved Son of the late Samuel and Agnes and dearest Brother of George, Jack, Raymond, Tommy, Ronnie, Henry, Evelyn, Margaret and the late Joe. Due to Government restrictions a private funeral will take place. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at a later date in Desertmartin Parish Church. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints". Psalm 116 v 15.

KELLY (nee Mc Allister) Teresa RIP (33 Magherafelt Road, Draperstown) 27th October 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Peter, much loved mother of Rosemary, Mairéad, Don, Clara and Michael, loving sister of Mary (Boyd, Moneyglass) and the late Annie, Rosie, John and Mickey and mother-in-law of Alan, Pete, Marcella, Jane and the late Paul. Her remains will leave her late residence on Friday 30th Oct at 10.25am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Straw, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. NB: Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in the interests of health and safety, Teresa's wake and funeral will be strictly private. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu if desired to " Maire Curie NI" c/o the family. Detail enquires to WJ O'Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com

DOHERTY (née McMenamin), Carmel, 27th October 2020, beloved wife of the late Pat, 18 Blackburn Crescent, Waterside, much loved mother of Martin, Amanda, Carolyn, Debbie and Mark, loving grandmother of Joseph, Alexander, Ben, Hannah, Charlie, William, James, Thomas and Edward. Sadly, house and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Flowers are welcome but, if wished, donations can be made instead to the Alzheimer’s Society, 10 Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT4 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GARDINER (née Lland), Sarah Pauline (Sadie), October, 26, 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital in her 81st year, formerly of 123, Stevenson Park, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Rhonda, Andrew and John, dear mother-in-law of Raymond and Sandra, and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Funeral leaving D & R Hay, Funeral Home on Thursday at 1.15pm for burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Churchyard. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects while maintaining social disdaining. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Joanne Walker, 28 Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle. In Heavenly Love abiding.