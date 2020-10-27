Derry death notices - Wednesday, October 28, 2020

DOHERTY (née McMenamin), Carmel, 27th October 2020, beloved wife of the late Pat, 18 Blackburn Crescent, Waterside, much loved mother of Martin, Amanda, Carolyn, Debbie and Mark, loving grandmother of Joseph, Alexander, Ben, Hannah, Charlie, William, James, Thomas and Edward. Sadly, house and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Flowers are welcome but, if wished, donations can be made instead to the Alzheimer’s Society, 10 Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT4 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GARDINER (née Lland), Sarah Pauline (Sadie), October, 26, 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital in her 81st year, formerly of 123, Stevenson Park, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Rhonda, Andrew and John, dear mother-in-law of Raymond and Sandra, and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Funeral leaving D & R Hay, Funeral Home on Thursday at 1.15pm for burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Churchyard. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects while maintaining social disdaining. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Joanne Walker, 28 Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle. In Heavenly Love abiding.