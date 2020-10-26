Derry death notices - Tuesday, October 27, 2020

TOAL (née McGuckin), 25th October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, YVONNE (BON, retired primary school teacher, late of Sevenoaks and formerly of Crawford Square), beloved wife of the late Barney, loving mother of Bairbre, Paula, Bernard (Barney) and Maeve, devoted grandmother of Kevin, Mark, Paul, Elanna, Ruairi, Maeve, Rory, Luke, Aisling, Emer, Peter and Sinead and great-grandmother of Abigail, Chloe, Liam and Emilia, and a dear mother-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the current regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

STEVENSON, Mary Jane, 25th October 2020 at home, 9 Jeffrey Avenue, beloved wife of the late Robert and loving mother of Emily, Roy, Samuel, Stuart and Victor and a dear mother in law of Sylvia, Valerie, Caroline, Heather and the late Brian and a cherished grandmother and great grandmother. A private family funeral will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral Home. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie Cancer Care c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Londonderry BT47 2NL. Sadly missed by the entire family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

McCORKELL, William Gilmour, 26th October 2020 peacefully at home 9 Alanvale Crescent. Beloved husband of Jean, loving father of Derick, Stephen and Mark, dear father-in-law of Annette and Doreen and a devoted grandfather of Andrew, Harry, William and Mya. A private family funeral will take place on Thursday. House strictly private. Donations in lieu of flowers to Fahan Presbyterian Church. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 3113221 The Lord is my Shepherd.

DALLAS – 25th October 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, John Allan Maurice, Whitehill Park, Limavady, much loved and devoted husband of Evy, dear brother of Kathleen, Kenneth, Lillian, Reggie, Ruth, and the late George, Sydney and Martin, a brother-in-law and much admired uncle. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with Covid 19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

WEBB, Kevin. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kevin Webb, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 24th of October 2020. May he rest in peace. Darling husband of Agnes. Devoted father of Laura, Emma, David, Olivia and the late Fiona, Michelle and Christopher. Loving grandfather of Callum, Reece, Éadha and Hannah. Dearest son of the late George and Ella. A much loved brother of Gerard, Teresa and Patricia. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Kevin's remains will be reposing at his late home 28 Galvin Gardens, funeral leaving from there on Tuesday 27th of October at 10.30am for 11:00am requiem mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, interment immediately afterwards in the Ardmore Cemetery. The funeral mass and burial will be private for the immediate family only. Please adhere to the updated government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Kevin's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk6Bm0LzxTcmZpiODST-TpA Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Childrens Ward, Altnagelvin c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him.

EVANS – October 25, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, William Alexander (Will), 1 Meadowfield Place, Castledawson. Dearly loved husband of Norma, loving and devoted father of David and Elaine, dear father-in-law of April, much loved grandfather of Laura, Andrew, Joshua, Harry, Peter and Lucy and dearest brother of Maudie (Murray) and the late Eddie, Bob, Henry, John James, Beth, Sarah and May.House and funeral strictly private due to current government guidelines. Funeral cortege will make its way along Station Road, Castledawson on Tuesday 27, October at 1:15pm approx., then making its way along Main Street, allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Laurel House and The Royal British Legion, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his Wife, Son, Daughter, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble” Psalm 46 v 1.

CARTIN, Betty, (née McLaughlin). Beloved wife of the late Dan R.I.P and loving mother of Jim, Eileen, Marion McCaul, Raymond, Geraldine Mullan, Terrence and Ronald. Much loved mother in law to Seamus, Sandie and the late Gerry R.I.P. Dear sister of the late Teresa and Anthony R.I.P. A devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Tuesday 27th of October 2020, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, Betty’s home will be strictly private and the numbers attending the funeral will be strictly limited. The family would be grateful for strict observance of the restrictions. Funeral mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking the link below https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Deeply regretted by all her loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for her.