Derry death notices - Monday, October 26, 2020

WEBB, Kevin. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kevin Webb, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 24th of October 2020. May he rest in peace. Darling husband of Agnes. Devoted father of Laura, Emma, David, Olivia and the late Fiona, Michelle and Christopher. Loving grandfather of Callum, Reece, Éadha and Hannah. Dearest son of the late George and Ella. A much loved brother of Gerard, Teresa and Patricia. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Kevin's remains will be reposing at his late home 28 Galvin Gardens, funeral leaving from there on Tuesday 27th of October at 10.30am for 11:00am requiem mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, interment immediately afterwards in the Ardmore Cemetery. The funeral mass and burial will be private for the immediate family only. Please adhere to the updated government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Kevin's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk6Bm0LzxTcmZpiODST-TpA Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Childrens Ward, Altnagelvin c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him.

BRADLEY, Joseph, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Joseph Bradley, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 24th of October 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Bridie. Devoted father of Martin, Joseph, Ciaran, Gavin, Joanne, Tanya and the late Annemarie. A much loved grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the funeral will be strictly private for immediate family only. Joe's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live at 11:30am on Monday 26th October (St Joseph's Church, Galliagh) via the link below; http://threepatrons.org/cam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. To Know Him Was To Love Him.

DALLAS – 25th October 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, John Allan Maurice, Whitehill Park, Limavady, much loved and devoted husband of Evy, dear brother of Kathleen, Kenneth, Lilian, Reggie, Ruth, and the late George, Sydney and Martin, a brother-in-law and much admired uncle. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with Covid 19 government regulations. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

EVANS – October 25, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, William Alexander (Will), 1 Meadowfield Place, Castledawson. Dearly loved husband of Norma, loving and devoted father of David and Elaine, dear father-in-law of April, much loved grandfather of Laura, Andrew, Joshua, Harry, Peter and Lucy and dearest brother of Maudie (Murray) and the late Eddie, Bob, Henry, John James, Beth, Sarah and May.House and funeral strictly private due to current government guidelines. Funeral cortege will make its way along Station Road, Castledawson on Tuesday 27, October at 1:15pm approx., then making its way along Main Street, allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Laurel House and The Royal British Legion, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his Wife, Son, Daughter, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in trouble” Psalm 46 v 1.

We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Betty Cartin Née McLaughlin peacefully at home on the 25th of October 2020, may she rest in peace.Late of 11 Learmount Drive, Park, Co Derry.

CARTIN, Betty, (née McLaughlin). Beloved wife of the late Dan R.I.P and loving mother of Jim, Eileen, Marion McCaul, Raymond, Geraldine Mullan, Terrence and Ronald. Much loved mother in law to Seamus, Sandie and the late Gerry R.I.P. Dear sister of the late Teresa and Anthony R.I.P. A devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Tuesday 27th of October 2020, leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, Betty’s home will be strictly private and the numbers attending the funeral will be strictly limited. The family would be grateful for strict observance of the restrictions. Funeral mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking the link below https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Deeply regretted by all her loving family. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for her .

DIGGINS, 23rd October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, EDWARD (EDDIE, late of Bonds Hill, formerly of the Collon), he will be sadly missed by Susan, Gerry, Ella and the wider family circle and his very many friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the recent regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

GLENN, 24th October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, LIAM (late of Elmgrove), beloved partner of Kay, loving father of Diana and Léonagh, a devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren, loving son of the late Patsy and Phyllis and a dear and loving brother of John, Michael, Philip, Elaine, Kevin, Mary and the late Paddy. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the recent regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

WHORISKEY (née Bamford), Vera, 23rd October 2020, beloved wife of Barry, 16 Parkmore Drive, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Deanna, Shauna, Kevin, Gary, Gemma, Laura and Kelly and much loved grandmother of Keane, Eireann, Ben, Ava, Mia, Ruby and Jonah and a dear sister and mother-in-law. Sadly, house and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KEENAN, 24th October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, ADRIAN (late of Ederowen Park), beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Melissa, Laura and Danielle, devoted grandfather of Adam and Ruairí, dear son of the late James and Josie, loving brother of Pamela, Sean, Fr. Kevin, Raymond, Marie and the late Damien and Danny and father-in-law to John, Robert and Eddie. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the recent regulations, the wake and funeral are private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOHERTY (née McGee), Marion, 23rd October 2020, beloved wife of Austin, 49 Leafair Park, loving mother of Paul and Lisa, mother-in-law of Mark and Lisa, much loved grandmother of Cody and Jayden and dear sister of Kay, Anna, Monica, Andriena and the late Pat and Danny. Sadly, house and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

NEELY, John, Passed away peacefully in Altnagelvin on 23rd October 2020, devoted husband of the late Letty, much loved father of Lyn, John and the late David and Alan. Sadly, due to current circumstances, the funeral will be strictly private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchild, wider family circle and friends.

DEENY, Eileen (Nee McGaughey), Ballyrory, Claudy, County Derry, beloved wife of the late Bernard (Benny) and cherished mother to Roisin and mum to Margaret and Kathleen, passed away peacefully in her 100th year on 23rd October 2020, at Ailsa Lodge Nursing Home, Carnalea, County Down. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Teresa, brother-in-law, and her many nephews and nieces and wider family circle. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ) at 4pm to repose at her late residence. Removal from her late residence on Sunday 25th of October at 4.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Altinure where her funeral mass will take place on Monday 26th of October at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, Eileen’s home will be strictly private and the numbers attending the funeral with be strictly limited. The family would be grateful for strict observance of the restrictions. Funeral mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking the link below https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Mary Queen of Peace, Our Lady of Knock pray for her, may she Rest in Peace.

HARLEY, 23rd October 2020, peacefully at Owen Mor Care Centre, EDDIE (late of Glenside Gardens) beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Martin, Gerald, Oonagh, Ann, Sandra, Eleanor and the late Denis, dear son of the late Dinny and Annie and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren and our angel baby Grace. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private. St. Anthony pray for him. St. Pio intercede for him.

BRATTIN (née Coyle), 22nd October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness, MICHELLE, beloved wife of Claude, loving mother of Sam, Amy, Jackson and John, darling daughter of Rosemary and Michael and a dear and loving sister of Alana, Cathy, Michael, John, Thomas and Seamus. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the recent regulations the wake and funeral are strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. St. Michael the Archangel intercede for her. St. Pio pray for her.

McBRIDE (nee Bell) – 22nd October 2020, peacefully at home, 18 Agherton Grange, Portstewart, Margaret, dearly loved wife of the late Sammy and much loved mother of Greg. Private family funeral service, due to current government regulations, in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Macosquin. Interment in Blaris Cemetery, Lisburn on Monday at 3.00pm. Social distancing will be in place at the Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to St.Mary’s Macosquin Parish Church Building Fund C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.