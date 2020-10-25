Derry death notices - Sunday, October 25, 2020

DIGGINS, 23rd October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, EDWARD (EDDIE, late of Bonds Hill, formerly of the Collon), he will be sadly missed by Susan, Gerry, Ella and the wider family circle and his very many friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the recent regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

GLENN, 24th October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, LIAM (late of Elmgrove), beloved partner of Kay, loving father of Diana and Léonagh, a devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren, loving son of the late Patsy and Phyllis and a dear and loving brother of John, Michael, Philip, Elaine, Kevin, Mary and the late Paddy. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the recent regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

WHORISKEY (née Bamford), Vera, 23rd October 2020, beloved wife of Barry, 16 Parkmore Drive, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Deanna, Shauna, Kevin, Gary, Gemma, Laura and Kelly and much loved grandmother of Keane, Eireann, Ben, Ava, Mia, Ruby and Jonah and a dear sister and mother-in-law. Sadly, house and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

KEENAN, 24th October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, ADRIAN (late of Ederowen Park), beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Melissa, Laura and Danielle, devoted grandfather of Adam and Ruairí, dear son of the late James and Josie, loving brother of Pamela, Sean, Fr. Kevin, Raymond, Marie and the late Damien and Danny and father-in-law to John, Robert and Eddie. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the recent regulations, the wake and funeral are private. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOHERTY (née McGee), Marion, 23rd October 2020, beloved wife of Austin, 49 Leafair Park, loving mother of Paul and Lisa, mother-in-law of Mark and Lisa, much loved grandmother of Cody and Jayden and dear sister of Kay, Anna, Monica, Andriena and the late Pat and Danny. Sadly, house and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

NEELY, John, Passed away peacefully in Altnagelvin on 23rd October 2020, devoted husband of the late Letty, much loved father of Lyn, John and the late David and Alan. Sadly, due to current circumstances, the funeral will be strictly private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchild, wider family circle and friends.

DEENY, Eileen (Nee McGaughey), Ballyrory, Claudy, County Derry, beloved wife of the late Bernard (Benny) and cherished mother to Roisin and mum to Margaret and Kathleen, passed away peacefully in her 100th year on 23rd October 2020, at Ailsa Lodge Nursing Home, Carnalea, County Down. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Teresa, brother-in-law, and her many nephews and nieces and wider family circle. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ) at 4pm to repose at her late residence. Removal from her late residence on Sunday 25th of October at 4.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Altinure where her funeral mass will take place on Monday 26th of October at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus guidelines, Eileen’s home will be strictly private and the numbers attending the funeral with be strictly limited. The family would be grateful for strict observance of the restrictions. Funeral mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking the link below https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Mary Queen of Peace, Our Lady of Knock pray for her, may she Rest in Peace.

HARLEY, 23rd October 2020, peacefully at Owen Mor Care Centre, EDDIE (late of Glenside Gardens) beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Martin, Gerald, Oonagh, Ann, Sandra, Eleanor and the late Denis, dear son of the late Dinny and Annie and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren and our angel baby Grace. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private. St. Anthony pray for him. St. Pio intercede for him.

BRATTIN (née Coyle), 22nd October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness, MICHELLE, beloved wife of Claude, loving mother of Sam, Amy, Jackson and John, darling daughter of Rosemary and Michael and a dear and loving sister of Alana, Cathy, Michael, John, Thomas and Seamus. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the recent regulations the wake and funeral are strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. St. Michael the Archangel intercede for her. St. Pio pray for her.

McBRIDE (nee Bell) – 22nd October 2020, peacefully at home, 18 Agherton Grange, Portstewart, Margaret, dearly loved wife of the late Sammy and much loved mother of Greg. Private family funeral service, due to current government regulations, in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Macosquin. Interment in Blaris Cemetery, Lisburn on Monday at 3.00pm. Social distancing will be in place at the Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to St.Mary’s Macosquin Parish Church Building Fund C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.

BELL. Margaret R.I.P, beloved wife of the late Eddie and loving mother of Brendan, Pauline, Carmel ONeill, Raymund and Geraldine Bowman, daughter of the late Brendan and Kathleen and dear sister of Jim, Angela Mc Veigh, Sheila Kelly, Bernie Mc Gowan, Eileen Kerr, Joey, Liam, Brendan, Kate, Noel, Kieran and the late John R.I.P Funeral from her late home, 5 Drumanney Road, Ballinderry on Sunday 25th October at 11:30am for 12 :00pm Requiem Mass in St. Patricks Church Ballinderry, interment in adjoining cemetery. Please note that due to current circumstances Funeral Mass will be restricted to immediate family only and will be streamed via {www.churchservices.tv}. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grand children, great grand children, brothers, sisters and extended family circle. Family flowers only - Donations in lieu to Ballinderry Church Funds payable to St. Patricks Church Ballinderry. Wake and Funeral strictly private