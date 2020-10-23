Derry death notices - Saturday, October 24, 2020

HARLEY, 23rd October 2020, peacefully at Owen Mor Care Centre, EDDIE (late of Glenside Gardens) beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Martin, Gerald, Oonagh, Ann, Sandra, Eleanor and the late Denis, dear son of the late Dinny and Annie and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren and our angel baby Grace. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private. St. Anthony pray for him. St. Pio intercede for him.

BRATTIN (née Coyle), 22nd October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a short illness, MICHELLE, beloved wife of Claude, loving mother of Sam, Amy, Jackson and John, darling daughter of Rosemary and Michael and a dear and loving sister of Alana, Cathy, Michael, John, Thomas and Seamus. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the recent regulations the wake and funeral are strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. St. Michael the Archangel intercede for her. St. Pio pray for her.

McBRIDE (nee Bell) – 22nd October 2020, peacefully at home, 18 Agherton Grange, Portstewart, Margaret, dearly loved wife of the late Sammy and much loved mother of Greg. Private family funeral service, due to current government regulations, in St. Mary’s Parish Church, Macosquin. Interment in Blaris Cemetery, Lisburn on Monday at 3.00pm. Social distancing will be in place at the Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to St.Mary’s Macosquin Parish Church Building Fund C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.

BELL. Margaret R.I.P, beloved wife of the late Eddie and loving mother of Brendan, Pauline, Carmel ONeill, Raymund and Geraldine Bowman, daughter of the late Brendan and Kathleen and dear sister of Jim, Angela Mc Veigh, Sheila Kelly, Bernie Mc Gowan, Eileen Kerr, Joey, Liam, Brendan, Kate, Noel, Kieran and the late John R.I.P Funeral from her late home, 5 Drumanney Road, Ballinderry on Sunday 25th October at 11:30am for 12 :00pm Requiem Mass in St. Patricks Church Ballinderry, interment in adjoining cemetery. Please note that due to current circumstances Funeral Mass will be restricted to immediate family only and will be streamed via {www.churchservices.tv}. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grand children, great grand children, brothers, sisters and extended family circle. Family flowers only - Donations in lieu to Ballinderry Church Funds payable to St. Patricks Church Ballinderry. Wake and Funeral strictly private

KELLY (née McCloskey), Christina (Chrissie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Christina (Chrissie) Kelly née McCloskey, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 22nd of October 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Devoted mother of Frances, Marian, Bobby, Margaret, Molly, Bernie, John, Paula, Jim, Michael, Brian and the late Chris. A much loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Chrissie's remains will be reposing at the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there on Saturday 24th of October at 9.20am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. The funeral cortege will pass the late family home, 322 Carnhill at approximately 9:40am for those who wish to pay their respects. Please maintain social distancing at all times. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the funeral will be strictly private for immediate family only. Chrissie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://threepatrons.org/cam/ On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

McCARTNEY (née Ahearne), Alice, 21st October 2020, beloved wife of John, 115 Highmoor Road, Cross, Eglinton, loving mother of John and William, much loved mother-in-law of Colette and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly house and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Cancer Focus NI. 40-44 Eglantine Avenue, Belfast, BT9 6DX. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Ar deis dé go raibh a anam. In ár gcroíthe go deo.

CONN, Nicholas, October 22nd 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Highlands Road, Limavady. Dear son of Douglas, and the late Shena, brother of Susan, Brother in law William and Family. Nicholas funeral will be held in Roselawn Crematorium (House and funeral strictly private). No flowers please. Will be sadly missed.

BARR (née Anderson), Kathleen, 22nd October 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Paddy, 11 Lettershandoney, loving mother of Patricia, Christopher, Kevin, Ann, Michael, Stephen and the late Sean and Brendan, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and dear of sister Willie and the late Johnny, Joe, Robert, Maureen and Josephine. Sadly, funeral strictly family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Martin intercede for her.

O’HAGAN, nee McGurk (Castledawson) 22nd October 2020. Patsy R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Marcus and loving mother of Mark, Peter, Diane, Joanne, daughter of the late Margaret and Peter McGurk and dear sister of Jim, Peter, John, Patrick, Betty, Ann, Marie, Philomena, Frances, Bridget, and Angela. Funeral from her home 49 Castle Oak on Saturday 24th October at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt, / interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

HAMILTON (nee Campbell) – October 21, 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 48 Desertmartin Road, Magherafelt. Iris, dearly loved and devoted wife of Jackie, much loved mother of Heather, John, David and Jacqueline, dear mother-in-law of Bobbie, Cherith, Stephanie and William, loving granny of Ethan, Reuben, Rihanna, Zara, Lily, Jonah, Daniel and Thea and dearest sister of Thomas, Mervyn and Raymond. House and funeral strictly private. Iris’ funeral cortege will make its way along Rainey Street on Saturday, October 24 at 1:30pm (approx.) allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church Outreach Ministries, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Husband, Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” John 3 v 16.