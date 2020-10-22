Derry death notices - Friday, October 23, 2020

KELLY (née McCloskey), Christina (Chrissie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Christina (Chrissie) Kelly née McCloskey, peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital on the 22nd of October 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Devoted mother of Frances, Marian, Bobby, Margaret, Molly, Bernie, John, Paula, Jim, Michael, Brian and the late Chris. A much loved grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Chrissie's remains will be reposing at the McClafferty funeral home and chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there on Saturday 24th of October at 9.20am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Brigid's Church, Carnhill, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. The funeral cortege will pass the late family home, 322 Carnhill at approximately 9:40am for those who wish to pay their respects. Please maintain social distancing at all times. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the funeral will be strictly private for immediate family only. Chrissie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://threepatrons.org/cam/ On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

McCARTNEY (née Ahearne), Alice, 21st October 2020, beloved wife of John, 115 Highmoor Road, Cross, Eglinton, loving mother of John and William, much loved mother-in-law of Colette and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly house and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Cancer Focus NI. 40-44 Eglantine Avenue, Belfast, BT9 6DX. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Ar deis dé go raibh a anam. In ár gcroíthe go deo.

CONN, Nicholas, October 22nd 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Highlands Road, Limavady. Dear son of Douglas, and the late Shena, brother of Susan, Brother in law William and Family. Nicholas funeral will be held in Roselawn Crematorium (House and funeral strictly private). No flowers please. Will be sadly missed.

BARR (née Anderson), Kathleen, 22nd October 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Paddy, 11 Lettershandoney, loving mother of Patricia, Christopher, Kevin, Ann, Michael, Stephen and the late Sean and Brendan, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and dear of sister Willie and the late Johnny, Joe, Robert, Maureen and Josephine. Sadly, funeral strictly family only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Martin intercede for her.

O’HAGAN, nee McGurk (Castledawson) 22nd October 2020. Patsy R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Marcus and loving mother of Mark, Peter, Diane, Joanne, daughter of the late Margaret and Peter McGurk and dear sister of Jim, Peter, John, Patrick, Betty, Ann, Marie, Philomena, Frances, Bridget, and Angela. Funeral from her home 49 Castle Oak on Saturday 24th October at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt, / interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family).

WILLIS, Margaret October 22nd 2020, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. 19 Protestant Street, Limavady. Much loved mother of Susan, Julie and Willie, dear mother in law of Ivor, Alwyn and Amanda. Devoted Nana to her 10 Grandchildren and 13 Great-grandchildren. Dear Aunt of Joanne and Rosalyn. Sadly due to the current pandemic the home and funeral private. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Margaret the corteage will leave her family home on Friday (23rd) at 3PM travelling to Christ Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Limavady Methodist Church and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle. 'In heavenly love Abiding '

COYLE (nee Lynch), 20th October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Clare (late of Springhill Road), beloved wife of Harry, loving mother of Terry, Aislinn and Gary, devoted grandmother of Caolan, Jericho, Aoife and Henry, dear mother-in-law of Amanda, Johnny and Erin and a dear and loving sister of Willie, Ruby, Phyllis, Albert, Mary, Goretti and the late Tommy and Bernadette. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the current regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks, Derry BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. St Martin pray for her.

McCLOSKEY, 21st. October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, CATHIE, loving mother of Georgina, Peter, Serena, Connor, Pio, Caomhán and the late Frances-Michelle and Frank, dear daughter of the late George and Kathleen, loving sister of Jim, Sharon, Eddy and George. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to the Northlands Centre, Shepherds Way, Derry, BT47 5GH. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

HAMILTON (nee Campbell) – October 21, 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 48 Desertmartin Road, Magherafelt. Iris, dearly loved and devoted wife of Jackie, much loved mother of Heather, John, David and Jacqueline, dear mother-in-law of Bobbie, Cherith, Stephanie and William, loving granny of Ethan, Reuben, Rihanna, Zara, Lily, Jonah, Daniel and Thea and dearest sister of Thomas, Mervyn and Raymond. House and funeral strictly private. Iris’ funeral cortege will make its way along Rainey Street on Saturday, October 24 at 1:30pm (approx.) allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church Outreach Ministries, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Husband, Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” John 3 v 16.

QUINN (Longfield) 21st October 2020, Aiden R.I.P. beloved son of Seamus and Rita and loving brother of James, Ryan and Conor. Funeral from his home 65 Longfield Road Desertmartin on Friday 23rd October at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Coolcalm Destermartin via webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/desertmartin , interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. Patrick Keenaught. Deeply regretted by his father, mother, brothers, grandmother Margaret, aunts, uncles, Edel, Emma and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family). Safe in the arms of Jesus.

McGILLOWAY, Kathleen (née Cleary), 21st October 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Wife of the Late Geordie and Loving Mother of Paddy, Robert, Niall, Raymond, Mary and the late Noel. Dear Sister of the Late Bobby and a Loving Grandmother. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn website on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 11:15am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul.

McGUIGAN, Anna Catherine, treasured daughter of Michael and Catherine McGuigan (nee Boyle) and beloved sister of Amelia. Cherished grand daughter, great grand daughter, niece and cousin. Born October 6th 2020, died peacefully in the loving care of her family after six beautiful and unforgettable days. A beautiful baby girl who touched so many lives in such a brief time. We will always miss and love you. A private committal will take place at Derry City Cemetery on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 1.00pm. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the funeral home and interment will be strictly private and for immediate family.