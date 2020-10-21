Derry death notices - Thursday, October 22, 2020

QUINN (Longfield) 21st October 2020, Aiden R.I.P. beloved son of Seamus and Rita and loving brother of James, Ryan and Conor. Funeral from his home 65 Longfield Road Desertmartin on Friday 23rd October at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Coolcalm Destermartin via webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/desertmartin , interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. Patrick Keenaught. Deeply regretted by his father, mother, brothers, grandmother Margaret, aunts, uncles, Edel, Emma and extended family circle. Sadly, due to the new government restrictions the House and Funeral will be Strictly Private (immediate family). Safe in the arms of Jesus.

McGILLOWAY, Kathleen (née Cleary), 21st October 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Wife of the Late Geordie and Loving Mother of Paddy, Robert, Niall, Raymond, Mary and the late Noel. Dear Sister of the Late Bobby and a Loving Grandmother. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and Funeral is strictly private. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn website on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 11:15am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul.

McGUIGAN, Anna Catherine, treasured daughter of Michael and Catherine McGuigan (nee Boyle) and beloved sister of Amelia. Cherished grand daughter, great grand daughter, niece and cousin. Born October 6th 2020, died peacefully in the loving care of her family after six beautiful and unforgettable days. A beautiful baby girl who touched so many lives in such a brief time. We will always miss and love you. A private committal will take place at Derry City Cemetery on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 1.00pm. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the funeral home and interment will be strictly private and for immediate family.

McGOWAN, 20th. October 2020, peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, Tommy, (late of Bishop Street), beloved husband of the late Monica, loving father of Catherine and Christopher, dear grandfather of Thomas and his wife Sarah, Daniel and Kathryn, father-in-law of Tommy and Mary. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCARRON, Patrick, 20th October 2020 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Margaret, 175 Sunbeam Terrace, loving father of John, Maurice, Patricia, Paul and Dermot, father-in-law of Sheila, Catherine, Brian, Bernadette and Marina and a devoted and much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the house and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

COYLE (nee Lynch), 20th October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Clare (late of Springhill Road), beloved wife of Harry, loving mother of Terry, Aislinn and Gary, devoted grandmother of Caolan, Jericho, Aoife and Henry, dear mother-in-law of Amanda, Johnny and Erin and a dear and loving sister of Willie, Ruby, Phyllis, Albert, Mary and Goretti. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and the current regulations, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Alzheimer's Society, Sevenoaks, Derry BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

St Martin pray for her.

POWER (née Crossan) , Mary Ellen,19th October 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, R. I. P. (formerly of Sutton Gardens). Dearly beloved Wife of Stephen and loving Mother of John, Stephen, and Glyn. A dear Mother in Law, Sister, and Sister in Law. A devoted Grandmother and Great Grand Mother. Sadly due to the Current Circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Family Only. Deeply regretted by her entire Family Circle and Friends. Family Flowers Only please. Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Macmillian Nurses, The Sperrin Unit, WH&SCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Londonderry BT47 6SB. The 9:00am Funeral Mass on Friday can be viewed on http:// longtower church.org/webcam/ All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321.

HEANEY, October 20th 2020, Peacefully at Foyle Hospice, David, 3 Branson Park, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late Pat. Devoted father of the late Stephen, loving grandfather of Rebecca and Victoria, also a dear brother. Sadly the home and funeral is private due to the current pandemic. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to David the corteage will leave his family home on thursday at 1.30pm travelling to Christ Church Limavady for service at 2pm. (Please practice social distancing.) Family flowers only. Donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and Forward to Browns Funeral Directors,

10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his friends and family circle.

O'HARA (née McGlinchey), Rose, 19th October 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Dermott, 199 Seacoast Road, Myroe, Limavady, loving mother of Martin, Mariese and Therese, loving mother-in-law of Helena, Pat and Sarah, adored grandmother of Paddy, Liam, Dermott, Daniel, Eunan and James, much loved great grandmother of Dan and Tom, grandmother-in-law of Aileen and Lydia, dear sister of Giovanna and the late Sally, sister-in-law of Mina, Laureen, Seamus, Howard and the late Willie. Rose will be very sadly missed by her wider circle of family and friends. House and funeral service strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Flowers are welcome or donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson’s UK C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Martin and Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DALZELL, Alfred (Alfie), October, 20, 2020 Peacefully at his home 14, Bluebell Avenue, Cullion, in his 94th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Alan, Hazel, Trevor, and Jennifer, loving father-in-law of Hilary, Paul, Clodagh and Pascal, devoted grandfather of Adam, Alana, Alexandra, Lauren, Naomi and Jude, dear brother of Frank, and the late Doris and Nancy. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake if private. Funeral leaving his late home on Thursday 22nd October at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Dunnalong Parish Church at 12.00noon burial afterwards in Mountcastle Cemetery. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects while maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Dunnalong Parish Church or Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.