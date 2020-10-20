Derry death notices - Wednesday, October 21, 2020

McDERMOTT (née Duddy), Elizabeth (Lily), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Elizabeth (Lily) McDermott née Duddy, peacefully on the 19th of October 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Dermot, Sean, Catherine, Aidan & Gavin. Devoted grandmother of Sarah & Eoin and great grandmother to Méabh and extended family Sean & Jake. Lily's remains are now reposing at the McClafferty Funeral Home, funeral leaving from there on Wednesday 21st of October at 1.45pm for 2:30pm requiem mass in St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, burial immediately afterwards at St Mary's Cemetery, Ardmore. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the funeral will be strictly private for immediate family only. Lily's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://threepatrons.org/cam/ On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. St. Padre Pio Pray For Her.

BEATTIE, Albert Joseph, 20th October 2020 (after an illness borne with great courage) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Cloverhill Avenue Drumahoe. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte (Letty). A much loved Dad of Samuel, Isobel, Joan, Albert, Thomas, Linda, and Letty. A devoted loving Grandfather to Sixteen Grandchildren and a loving Great Grandfather of Twenty Great Grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by the entire Family Circle, Friends and Neighbours. A Private Family Service and Funeral will take place due to the Government advice regarding Social Distancing. Family Flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Ward 26 Altnagelvin Hospital C/O Thomas Beattie 43 Faughan Crescent, Drumahoe, Londonderry, BT47 3LA. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321 The Lord is my Shepherd.

DALZELL, Alfred (Alfie), October, 20, 2020 Peacefully at his home 14, Bluebell Avenue, Cullion, in his 94th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Alan, Hazel, Trevor, and Jennifer, loving father-in-law of Hilary, Paul, Clodagh and Pascal, devoted grandfather of Adam, Alana, Alexandra, Lauren, Naomi and Jude, dear brother of Frank, and the late Doris and Nancy. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake if private. Funeral leaving his late home on Thursday 22nd October at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Dunnalong Parish Church at 12.00noon burial afterwards in Mountcastle Cemetery. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects while maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Dunnalong Parish Church or Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MOORE, October, 19th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Elizabeth Margaret Norah, late of Sandybraes, Magherafelt, devoted mother of Bobbie and Faith, much loved daughter of Elizabeth and John and stepdaughter of Tommy and Anne, dear sister of Jonathan, Aaron, Carly and Sophie and a much loved granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU Antrim Area Hospital payable to S H Hamilton, Funeral Director, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the family.

O'HARA (née McGlinchey), Rose, 19th October 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of Dermott, 199 Seacoast Road, Myroe, Limavady, loving mother of Martin, Mariese and Therese, loving mother-in-law of Helena, Pat and Sarah, adored grandmother of Paddy, Liam, Dermott, Daniel, Eunan and James, much loved great grandmother of Dan and Tom, grandmother-in-law of Aileen and Lydia, dear sister of Giovanna and the late Sally, sister-in-law of Mina, Laureen, Seamus, Howard and the late Willie. Rose will be very sadly missed by her wider circle of family and friends. House and funeral service strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Flowers are welcome or donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson’s UK C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Martin and Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

SINGH KULAR, Harjinder Kaur, 18th October 2020 beloved wife of Sohan, 10 Baronscourt, loving mother of Jackie, Rami, Jeete, Sukhpal and the late Sharon and a much loved grandmother and great-grandchildren. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (ICU Unit), Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. House private please. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please.

EVANS (née Lennox) – October 19, 2020 (peacefully) after a short illness, at Antrim Area Hospital, Margaret Anderson, 21 Curran Road, Castledawson. Dearly beloved wife of the late Henry, loving and devoted mother of Timothy, much loved mother-in-law of Gail, dearest sister of the late Maisie and Enid, dear sister-in-law of Edward and his wife Pamela and the late Lizzy and her husband Stewart. Unfortunately, due to recent updated government guidelines the house and funeral are strictly private. Margaret’s funeral cortége will make its way along the Curran Road on Wednesday, October 21 at 1:45pm, allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Presbyterian Children’s Society and Tearfund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Son, Daughter-in-law and the entire Family Circle. “With Christ, which is far better” Philippians 1 v 23.