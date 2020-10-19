Derry death notices - Tuesday, October 20, 2020

SINGH KULAR, Harjinder Kaur, 18th October 2020 beloved wife of Sohan, 10 Baronscourt, loving mother of Jackie, Rami, Jeete, Sukhpal and the late Sharon and a much loved grandmother and great-grandchildren. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (ICU Unit), Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6AL. House private please. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please.

FINNIS (née Gilvary), Pat. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Pat Finnis née Gilvary, peacefully at her late home on the 18th of October 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Alan. Loving mother of Michael, Margaret, Denise, Damien, Jackie and Darren. Devoted grandmother to all her grandchildren. Pat's remains are now reposing at her late home, 11 Lisnarea Avenue, funeral leaving from there on Tuesday 20th of October at 10.45am for 11:15am requiem mass in St. Patrick's Church, Pennyburn, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with government guidelines Pat's wake and funeral will be strictly private for immediate family only. Pats's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://threepatrons.org/cam/ Our Lady Of Knock Pray Her.

BURKE (née Campbell), Marjorie, 18th October 2020 beloved wife of John, 563 Carnhill, loving mother of Keith, Shawghnessy, Johnathan, Jason and Ryan, much loved grandmother of Sean, Rio, Dean, Reina, Cian, Cara, Keva, Shay and Zara and dear sister of Michelle, Dorothy, Kathleen, Bernadette, Josephine, Elizabeth, William and the late Eileen, Peggy, Rosemary. House strictly private. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the updated Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

EVANS (née Lennox) – October 19, 2020 (peacefully) after a short illness, at Antrim Area Hospital, Margaret Anderson, 21 Curran Road, Castledawson. Dearly beloved wife of the late Henry, loving and devoted mother of Timothy, much loved mother-in-law of Gail, dearest sister of the late Maisie and Enid, dear sister-in-law of Edward and his wife Pamela and the late Lizzy and her husband Stewart. Unfortunately, due to recent updated government guidelines the house and funeral are strictly private. Margaret’s funeral cortége will make its way along the Curran Road on Wednesday, October 21 at 1:45pm, allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Presbyterian Children’s Society and Tearfund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Son, Daughter-in-law and the entire Family Circle. “With Christ, which is far better” Philippians 1 v 23.

MULLAN (Limavady) 18th October 2020. Peacefully Ken R.I.P. beloved husband of Josie; loving father of Keith, Keiran, Trina (Curley), Alena (Woods) and Aaron; cherished grandfather of Blaine, Oisin, Caite and Fintan. Dear brother of Gem, Jacqueline, Stella, John, Isobel, Dorette and the late Bobby and Alice. Funeral from his late residence, 13 Scroggy Road, on Tuesday at 11am for 11:15am Private Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church. (Mass can be viewed via the parish website https://limavadyparish.org/) Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Church, Cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are strictly limited to family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to Ken may do so along the funeral route to the Church, observing social distancing at all times. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL. A service of remembrance will be celebrated in memory of Ken at a later date whenever restrictions have been lifted.

MEENAN (née Moran), Mary Bridget (Bridie), 17th October 2020 Peacefully at her home 36 Bluebell Hill Gardens Brandywell, Derry BT48 9HS. Beloved wife of the late Daniel R.I.P., Loving mother of Danny, Garry, and Deirdre, a much loved grandmother of Sharon, Denise, Christine, Daniel, Blathnaid, Garry, Daniel, and Jenny, a great-grandmother of Cillian, Daniel, Matthew, and Shea. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respects to Bridie her funeral will leave from her home on Tuesday 20th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Columba’s Church Long Tower followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady. Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.