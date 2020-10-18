Derry death notices - Sunday, October 18, 2020

MEENAN (née Moran), Mary Bridget (Bridie), 17th October 2020 Peacefully at her home 36 Bluebell Hill Gardens Brandywell, Derry BT48 9HS. Beloved wife of the late Daniel R.I.P., Loving mother of Danny, Garry, and Deirdre, a much loved grandmother of Sharon, Denise, Christine, Daniel, Blathnaid, Garry, Daniel, and Jenny, a great-grandmother of Cillian, Daniel, Matthew, and Shea. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respects to Bridie her funeral will leave from her home on Tuesday 20th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Columba’s Church Long Tower followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady. Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

CONDREN, Patrick (Pat), 15th October 2020, beloved husband of Bernadette, 69 Woodbrook, loving father of Ronan and the late Paul and dear brother of Sadie and the late Jim, Willie, John, Marie, Foncy, Tom, Joe and Marie. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McNAMEE, Joseph (Joe). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Joseph (Joe) McNamee peacefully at The Northwest Cancer Centre on 17th of October 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 60 Greenhaven, Dungiven, Co Derry and formerly of Draperstown. Beloved son of the late Michael and Bridget R.I.P. Loving partner of Carmel and devoted father to Charlene, Kelly-Ann and Michaela. Much loved brother of Mary, Colm and the late John, Noel, Gerard, Art and Martin R.I.P. Wake and Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving partner, daughters, Thomas, sister, brother and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for him. Eternal rest grant onto him o lord and let perpetual light shine upon him, may his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace.

DEVINE (née McGinley), Margaret (Margo), 16th October 2020 Peacefully at her home 316 Carnhill Derry BT48 8BW formerly of Chamberlain Street. Beloved wife of the late Tony R.I.P., Loving mother of Lorraine, Yvonne and the late Gerry R.I.P. a much loved grandmother of Amy, Niall, Finn, Jess, and Eve, a great-grandmother of Sadhbh. Dear Sister of Patsy, Bernie and the late Letty, Sean, Patrick, and Michael R.I.P. A devoted friend and companion of Lynette. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respects to Margo her funeral will leave from her home on Monday 19th at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am in St Brigid’s Church Carnhill followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry BT48 8JE or Marie Curie 20 Dunhugh Park Derry BT47 2NL Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas : O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her. Saint Padre Pio pray for her.

CASSIDY, Raymond, 15th October 2020 beloved husband of the late Lily, 6 Windsor Terrace, loving father of Marie, Celine, Ann, Geraldine, Bernadette, Raymond, Christopher, Martina, Aileen and the late James Patrick and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House strictly private please. Funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MILLAR, William Dunn (Wildun), 16th October 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Jean, Derryarkin, Eglinton, loving father of Ronnie, Ian, Valerie, Lorna and Alan, much loved papa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchild. House private please. Sadly, funeral service restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, 40-44 Eglantine Avenue, Belfast, BT9 6DX. The Lord is my shepherd.