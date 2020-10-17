Derry death notices - Saturday, October 17, 2020

DEVINE (née McGinley), Margaret (Margo), 16th October 2020 Peacefully at her home 316 Carnhill Derry BT48 8BW formerly of Chamberlain Street. Beloved wife of the late Tony R.I.P., Loving mother of Lorraine, Yvonne and the late Gerry R.I.P. a much loved grandmother of Amy, Niall, Finn, Jess, and Eve, a great-grandmother of Sadhbh. Dear Sister of Patsy, Bernie and the late Letty, Sean, Patrick, and Michael R.I.P. A devoted friend and companion of Lynette. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respects to Margo her funeral will leave from her home on Monday 19th at 10.00am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am in St Brigid’s Church Carnhill followed by interment in City Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry BT48 8JE or Marie Curie 20 Dunhugh Park Derry BT47 2NL Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas : O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her. Saint Padre Pio pray for her.

CASSIDY, Raymond, 15th October 2020 beloved husband of the late Lily, 6 Windsor Terrace, loving father of Marie, Celine, Ann, Geraldine, Bernadette, Raymond, Christopher, Martina, Aileen and the late James Patrick and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House strictly private please. Funeral restricted to family only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MILLAR, William Dunn (Wildun), 16th October 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Jean, Derryarkin, Eglinton, loving father of Ronnie, Ian, Valerie, Lorna and Alan, much loved papa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchild. House private please. Sadly, funeral service restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, 40-44 Eglantine Avenue, Belfast, BT9 6DX. The Lord is my shepherd.

HASSON, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael Hasson peacefully at home 675 Feeny Road, Co Derry on 15th of October 2020, may he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Molly and Paddy R.I.P and loving brother of Kathleen (Cartin) and the late Patsy R.I.P. Dear brother in law of Pat Cartin. Much loved uncle of Michael, Patrick, Kieran, Paul and Maria. Fondly loved by his 14 great nieces and nephews especially Darragh. Reposing at his sister's residence 102 Main Street, Feeny, Co Derry, funeral from there on Saturday 17th of October, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Michael’s wake and funeral are private. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the Church webcam:- https://www.banagherparish.com/ Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Ltd. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Eternal rest grant onto him o lord and let perpetual light shine upon him, may his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God rest in peace. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084 / 07840052022.

MOORE, Patrick (Patsy), 16th October 2020, beloved husband of Carmel, 183 Clooney Road, Greysteel, loving father of Dominic, Adrian, Brendan, Barry, Collette and Joan and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and brother-in-law. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

RAFFERTY, nee Colgan (Magherafelt) 15th October 2020. Minnie R.I.P. beloved mother of Teresa (McSwiggan), Mary (Duncan), Pat, Veronica (Kelly), Brian, Bernie (McCloskey), John, Nelli (Cooney), Bridget (Graham), James, Christopher and the late Joe, dear sister of Sandy and Tommy. Funeral cortége from her home 31 Westland Road on Saturday 17th October at 10.40am for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt. Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John’s Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus the Wake and Funeral will be for the immediate family only. Strictly Private