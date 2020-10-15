Derry death notices - Thursday, October 15, 2020

McCALLION (nee Hegarty) Celine, 14th October 2020 beloved wife of Paschal, 40 Grafton Street and formerly of High Park, daughter of the late Francie and Maggie, loving mother of Stephen, Geraldine, Colette, Peter and Annette, and their partners Cathy, Aiden, Kevin and Susan, cherished grandmother of Declan, Gary, Kevin, Peter, David, Keith, Sarah, Gemma, Ben, Caitlin, Fiona, great-grandmother of Bobby, Shane, Alex, Connor and Ria and dear sister of Paddy, Brendan, Gerry, Eilish, Ann and the late Colette, Maureen, Willie and June. Celine’s remains will repose at her daughter’s home 30 Rathkeele Way, Creggan. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Alzheimer’s Society, C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McCULLAGH (née McKinney), Patricia (Mini Glen). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patricia (Mini Glen) McCullagh née McKinney, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 13th of October 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Eddie. Devoted mother of Colleen, Emma, Eddie and Chantelle. Loving granny of Callum, Ben, Amelia, Jordan, Oscar and Éire Grace. A much loved daughter of the late Louis and Rosie McKinney. Dearest daughter-in-law of Chrissie and the late Eddie. Deeply regretted and missed by all her brothers, sisters, wider family circle and her Star Bingo family. Patricia's remains are now reposing at her daughter Emma's home, 11 Deanery Street, funeral leaving from there on Friday 16th of October at 09.20am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Patricia's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Her. To Know Her Was To Love Her.

HEGARTY. Bernard. Peacefully at his home 13 Beech Rd, Gortnaghey. Caring husband of Patricia. Loving father of Maria, Louise and father-in-law of Peter. A very much loved Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Bernard's wake and funeral mass will be private for family and close friends please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be made to 'Marie Curie' c/o O'Brien & McGrotty Funeral Directors, 16 Glenside Brae, Limavady, Co.Derry, BT490RY. Due to the current Covid situation and in the interest of your health and safety and others please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Requiem mass will take place on Friday 16th October at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Our lady of Knock pray for him.

FLEMING, October 14th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Gladys Florence,16 Gelvin Road, Dungiven, much loved mother of Royce, loving sister of Evelyn and Marina and the late Vera Angus Victor and Roberta also a dear Aunt. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to close family and friends only please due to the current pandemic. The funeral corteage will leave her family home on Friday at 2.30pm following an outdoor service at 2pm, travelling to Largy Presbyterian Church for burial. If desired donations and cheques payable to MindWise and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered by entire family circle. 'Till we meet again'