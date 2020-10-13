Derry death notices - Wednesday, October 14, 2020

DREWETT (née Harley), Mae, 12th October 2020, Peacefully. Beloved Wife of the Late Tom. Dear Daughter of the late Dinny and Annie Harley. Dear Sister of Eddie, Raymond, Evelyn, Eileen and the late Hugh, Ethna, Pat, John and Joe. For those wishing to pay their respects, Mae will arrive at St. Eugene's Cathedral at 6:30pm on Tuesday 13th October for an overnight stay. Her Requiem Mass will take place in St. Eugene's Cathedral on Wednesday 14th October at 10:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her Soul.

LYNCH (nee Crossan), Teresa, 12th October 2020,12 Pinewood Crescent, Claudy, beloved wife of the late William, dear mother of Martin, Lenny, Damien and Kelly, mother-in-law of Jackie, Sinead and David, loving grandmother of Jordon, Kallie, Dylan, Adam, Callum, Lexi and Mya, and dear sister of Annie and the late Kathleen. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MORRIS (née McGill), Margaret (Dolly), 12th October 2020 peacefully at Owenmor Care Home, beloved wife of the late James, 21 Iniscarn Crescent, Creggan, loving mother of Margaret, Loughlin, Seamus, Edward, Caroline, Sheena and the late infant Laurence and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McDOWELL, Terence Gerald (Terry) 11th October 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly Beloved Husband of Margaret. Devoted father of Margaret, John and Ivan. Dear Father-in-Law of Michael, Tricia and Shelly. Loving Grandfather of Sarah, Ava, Eoin and Noah. Great-Grandfather of Logan. Funeral Leaving his late Home 97 Rathlin Drive on Wednesday 14th October at 10am for Burial in the City Cemetery. Family and friends welcome in accordance with current restrictions. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321 Deeply Regretted by his loving family Circle.

BLACK (nee Torrens) – 12th October 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Toye, ‘Albanagh’ 186 Coleraine Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Sam Black and Robert Connolly, loving mother of Linde, Jane, William, Brian and David, step-mother of Belinda and the late Colin, sister of Margaret and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Private family service in Ballywatt Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at the graveside service. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

BOYLE – 8th October 2020, peacefully at hospital, Betty, late of Tullaghmurry Fold, Portstewart. Dearly loved mother of Carol, Christina, Alan, Kevin, Paul and the late Tessa and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Thursday at 11.00am. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege leaves the funeral home and makes its way to Agherton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Tullaghmurry Fold Tenants Association c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

CASSIDY, Maghera 11th October 2020, Michael Patrick (Patsy) R.I.P. peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Mary and devoted father Francis, Maria, Roisin, Patrick, John Joe, Margaret and Breige. Son of the late John Joe and Mary Ann and much loved brother of the late Margaret, Mary, Bridget, Jack, Rose, Catherine, Sarah, Michael, Patrick, Jane, Barney, Bernadette and Denis. Funeral cortége from his home 124 Fivemilestraight, BT46 5JP on Wednesday 14th October at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Glen. Walking along the Fivemilestraight allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Due to government restrictions Requiem Mass for close family members only. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces and family circle. Patsy's wake will commence at 12 Noon on Monday 12th October.