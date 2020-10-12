Derry death notices - Tuesday, October 13, 2020

MORRIS (née McGill), Margaret (Dolly), 12th October 2020 peacefully at Owenmor Care Home, beloved wife of the late James, 21 Iniscarn Crescent, Creggan, loving mother of Margaret, Loughlin, Seamus, Edward, Caroline, Sheena and the late infant Laurence and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McDOWELL, Terence Gerald (Terry) 11th October 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Dearly Beloved Husband of Margaret. Devoted father of Margaret, John and Ivan. Dear Father-in-Law of Michael, Tricia and Shelly. Loving Grandfather of Sarah, Ava, Eoin and Noah. Great-Grandfather of Logan. Funeral Leaving his late Home 97 Rathlin Drive on Wednesday 14th October at 10am for Burial in the City Cemetery. Family and friends welcome in accordance with current restrictions. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321 Deeply Regretted by his loving family Circle.

BLACK (nee Torrens) – 12th October 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Toye, ‘Albanagh’ 186 Coleraine Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late Sam Black and Robert Connolly, loving mother of Linde, Jane, William, Brian and David, step-mother of Belinda and the late Colin, sister of Margaret and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Private family service in Ballywatt Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at the graveside service. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

BOYLE – 8th October 2020, peacefully at hospital, Betty, late of Tullaghmurry Fold, Portstewart. Dearly loved mother of Carol, Christina, Alan, Kevin, Paul and the late Tessa and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral service in Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine on Thursday at 11.00am. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege leaves the funeral home and makes its way to Agherton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Tullaghmurry Fold Tenants Association c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

CASSIDY, Maghera 11th October 2020, Michael Patrick (Patsy) R.I.P. peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Mary and devoted father Francis, Maria, Roisin, Patrick, John Joe, Margaret and Breige. Son of the late John Joe and Mary Ann and much loved brother of the late Margaret, Mary, Bridget, Jack, Rose, Catherine, Sarah, Michael, Patrick, Jane, Barney, Bernadette and Denis. Funeral cortége from his home 124 Fivemilestraight, BT46 5JP on Wednesday 14th October at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Glen. Walking along the Fivemilestraight allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Due to government restrictions Requiem Mass for close family members only. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces and family circle. Patsy's wake will commence at 12 Noon on Monday 12th October

McCARTER, Patrick (Patsy), 11th October 2020,. R.I.P. Late of 7 Jack Allen Court and formerly of Bridge Street, loving father of Julie, Claire and the late Andrew and much loved grandfather of Donavan, Jodie, Rebecca, Mitchell, Callum, Rhys and Zoe. Sadly funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY, 10th October 2020, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, BILLY (formerly of Talbot Park and proprietor of Doherty’s Bakery), beloved husband of Marge, loving father of Michelle, Gerard, Hugh, Laurence, Billy, Donal, Mary-Jo, Feargal and Ciara, a dear and loving grandfather, dear brother of Breedge and the late Maureen, Brian, James, Paddy and Lawrence. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle.Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY, 11th October 2020, at his home, MANUS (late of Rosemount Avenue), beloved husband of Annis, loving father of Gareth and Laura, a devoted grandfather and father-in-law and dear brother of Willie, Patsy, Rita and the late Kathleen and Chrissie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

O’DRISCOLL, 10th October 2020, peacefully at his home, SEAN (late of Limewood Street), beloved husband of the late Rose, loving father of Liam, Bernadette and Charles, father-in-law of Ann and Brian, a dear and loving grandfather and great grandfather, dear brother of Bernard, Patsy and the late May, Teresa and William. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

LAMONT - October 11th 2020 (peacefully) at Fairfields Nursing Home, Samuel Robert (Uel), 8 Island Road, Tobermore, dearly loved Brother of Derek and the late Kenneth and Wallace, a dear Brother-in-Law of Jean and Martha and a much loved Uncle and Great Uncle. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. A private Funeral Service will be held in D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Wednesday, October 14th at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Desertmartin Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Desertmartin Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT55 5PP. Will be sadly missed by his sorrowing Brother and the entire Family Circle.

QUIGLEY, 10th October 2020, peacefully at his home, DAVID JOSEPH (late of Lenamore Gardens, ex. Ulsterbus), beloved husband of Adrienne, loving father of Gavin, Damien, Áine, David, Ashling, Shauna, Eamonn and Connor, a devoted grandfather, loving son of the late Hugh and Lily, and a dear brother of Brian, Andy, Nuala, Danny, Eamonn, Vincent and the late Eileen and Noel, and father-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. St. Pio pray for him.

DIAMOND, (née McHenry) Erganagh, Kilrea 10th October 2020. Peacefully Brigid R.I.P.( late of 115 Moneydig Road) wife of the late John; loving mother of Paddy, Liam, Patricia, Kate, Fidelma, Angela, Fionnbarr, Orla; beloved sister of Mary Kate, Sr. Patricia and Philomena and sister-in-law of Susie McHenry. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 17 grandchildren and entire family circle. Funeral arrangements will be updated as they become available.

McMONAGLE, 8th. October 2020, suddenly, DEAN, Beloved son of Pauline and Paul, loving brother of Stephen, Kane, Michael, Courtney and the late Paul and Kyle, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

CASKEY - October 11th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, William John (Billy), dearly loved Husband of Annie, 7 Parkmore Drive, Magherafelt, much loved Father of George, a dear Father-in-Law of Sandra, devoted Granda of Rebecca and Neil and dearest Brother of Harry, Kenny, Ivan, Hugh, Gwennie and the late Joe, Bobby and Flo. House and Funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Billy's life will take place at his Son George's home, 7 Gortagilly Road, Moneymore, on Tuesday, October 13th at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt (Family and Friends are welcome to listen to the service outside the home, or stand along the route, via 7 Parkmore Drive to Polepatrick Cemetery), whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP.

SMYTH – October 11, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, John, dearly loved husband of Eleanor, 6a Circular Road, Moneymore, much loved father of Jonathan and his partner Jill and Julie and her husband David, loving grandfather of Theo, Eli and Mason and dearest brother of Thomas, Florence, Mary, Margaret, Noel, Yvonne and the late Emma. House strictly private. Funeral service and burial will take place in St John’s Churchyard, Moneymore, on Tuesday, October 13, at 2:00pm. Family and friends are welcome whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Cancer Research UK and Laurel House, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by his Wife, Children, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle.

WRIGHT, nee Conway (Magherafelt) 10th October 2020. Sarah Elizabeth (Sadie) R.I.P. beloved wife of the late James (Jim) and loving mother of Seamus, Michael, Tony, Anne (McCormack), Collette (Mallon) and the late Brian, dear sister of Michael, John, Annie Curtis and the late Paddy and Bridget Mary Gordon. Funeral from her home 12 Rosegarron Road on Tuesday 13th October at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary, Coolcalm Desertmartin, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughter-in-law Joanne, sons-in-law Sean and Declan, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private

NEVILLE, (Magherafelt) 9th October 2020. John Joseph (Joe) R.I.P. beloved husband of Roisin and loving father of Ciaran, Jody, Eileen and Deirdre (Eastwood), son of the late Tom and Winnifred, dear brother Alice Keenan, Agnes Warnock and the late Marie Tobin. Funeral cortege from his home 65 Greenvale Park on Monday 12th October at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milton. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law Claire, Bernie, son in law Darren, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.