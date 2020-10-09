Derry death notices - Saturday, October 10, 2020

HUTTON, 5th. October 2020, peacefully at her home, Longsight Manchester, PATRICIA, (Trisha, formerly of Liscloon Drive, Shantallow) beloved partner of Tommy Roche, loving mother of Ellie and Caitlin, dear daughter of the late Michael and Mary, loving sister of John, Frances, Patrick, Annemarie, Dan, Mick, Carol, James and the late Noleen. Funeral arrangements later in Manchester. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her .

GRAHAM, October 8th, 2020 (peacefully) at her home, ‘Rowe’s Gift’, 54 Oldtown Road, Bellaghy. Ray, beloved wife of Jack, devoted mother of Hugh and Wynn, much loved grandmother of Honor, Imogen, Isla and Eleanor, mother-in-law of Gillian and Daire and dear sister of Eleanor, Nora, Florrie, Robert, Ethel and the late John, Sammie, Wynn, Brice, Dorothy and Annie.

House and funeral strictly private due to covid restrictions. Funeral will leave her home at 2.30 pm on Saturday 10th October making its way to Ballyscullion Parish Churchyard for a private family burial allowing friends and family to stand along the route to pay their respects. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to Marie Curie Cancer Care payable to S H Hamilton, Funeral Director, 18 Deerpark Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, BT45 8LB. Lovingly remembered by all her family and niece Tara.

COOKE, Peter, Ballykelly. Peacefully at Foyle Hospice. Formerly of 99 Riverview. Caring husband of Ann. Much loved father of Charlene and step-father of Stephen. Peter's wake and funeral mass will be strictly private for family and close friends please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu can be made directly to 'Foyle Hospice' 61 Culmore Rd, Derry, BT488JE or c/o O'Brien & McGrotty Funeral Directors, 16 Glenside Brae, Limavady, Co.Derry, BT490RY. Due to the current Covid situation and in the interest of your health and safety and others please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Requiem mass will take place on Sunday 11th October at 11am in St.Finloughs. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Our lady of Knock pray for him.

McCLENAGHAN (née Glendinning) – October 8, 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 75 Queens Avenue, Magherafelt. Sheila, beloved wife of the late Bertie, loving and devoted mother of Trevor and Linda and her partner Lee, much loved grandmother of Claire, Matthew, Chloe, Bethany and Ethan, dearly loved great-grandmother of Missy, Martyn and Matty, dearest sister of Mildred (Leacock) and David and a dear sister-in-law of Elma. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Sheila’s life will take place in her home on Saturday, October 10 at 2:00pm (Family and Friends are welcome to attend the service whilst adhering to social distancing), followed by burial in First Presbyterian Churchyard, Magherafelt. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Northern Ireland Hospice and Marie Curie, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. “Till we meet again”

COLTON, 7th. October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, KATHLEEN, (Formerly of Rosskeen Park,) Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Mary-Ellen, (Formerly of Beragh Co. Tyrone) loving sister of the late John-Joe, Seamus and Vera. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

WINSTANLEY, Tina, 5th October, 2020 at home. 91 Sperrin Park, loving mother of Kayleigh and Mathew and a beloved daughter of Anne and Eddie. A family service will take place in her parents home, 1 Broomhill Avenue at 12 noon on Saturday 10th October 2020 followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. Nearer my God to Thee

WATTS (née Stewart), 5th October 2020, peacefully at Sevenoaks Fold, MARGARET (late of Iveagh Park, Prehen and former Lady Captain at City of Derry Golf Club), beloved wife of the late Donald, loving mother of Martin, Andrew, Ian, Gary and Graham, devoted grandmother of Emma, Sally, Rachel, Megan and Oliver and a dear and loving sister of Ted, Willie, Joe, Jean, Charles and the late Eileen, Tommy, John and Michael. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. St. Pio pray for her.

MEEHAN (née Condren), 5th October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARIE (late of Abercorn Road), beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Cathy, Patricia, Marie, Sadie, Breege and Paul, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear and loving sister of Pat, Sadie and the deceased members of the Condren family. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.