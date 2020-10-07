Derry death notices - Thursday, October 8, 2020

WYLIE, Jacqueline (Jackie) nee Sherrin October 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family formerly of Newtowncunningham, Co. Donegal ) dearly beloved wife of Noel, much loved mum of Nicole, Diane, Peter and Demi-Rose, darling daughter of Rose and James Sherrin, adored granny, loving sister of Paul, Joe, Roseleen, Seamus, Maria, Liam and Nicola. Funeral service in her late home 120, Kinsale Park, Caw on Thursday 8th October at 11.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. St. Padre Pio, pray for her.

McDERMOTT, Shaun, 7th October 2020 beloved partner of Jenny, loving father of Shaun, Stacey, Kellie, Shaun, Kieran and Liam, a much loved grandfather, son of the late Patsy and Patricia McDermott and dear brother of Theresa, Anne, Noel, Martina, Bernadette, Christine and the late Pauleen, Gerald and Mary. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WINSTANLEY, Tina, 5th October, 2020 at home. 91 Sperrin Park, loving mother of Kayleigh and Mathew and a beloved daughter of Anne and Eddie. A family service will take place in her parents home, 1 Broomhill Avenue at 12 noon on Saturday 10th October 2020 followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. Nearer my God to Thee

DONALDSON, Reginald Kyle (Reggie), 7th October 2020 (22 Kennedy Street) beloved husband of the late Catherine (Renee), loving father of Andrew and Gordon, father-in-law of Margaret and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Sadly wake and funeral service restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished to Foyleville Daycare Centre, Academy Road, Londonderry, BT47 7LE. The Lord is my Shepherd.

QUIGLEY, Gerard, 3rd October 2020, Suddenly at home. Formerly of Greenwalk. Loving Father of Colette, Gerald, Kieran, Dermot, Sharon, Ruairi, Catherine and Hannah. Funeral from his son Gerald's house, 5 Fergleen Park on Thursday 8th October 2020 at 10:40am to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

BROWN (nee Phelan), Fidelman. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Fidelma Brown née Phelan, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 6th of October 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Roy. Devoted mother of Stephen, Eilish and Kevin. Loving granny of Connor, Georgia, Lochlainn, Deaglan, Aodhán, Clodagh, Darcy, Ciarnan and the late Ronan. A much loved great-grandmother of Charles. Dearest sister of Attracta. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Fidelma's remains are now reposing at her late home, 14 Cashelmore Park, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 8th of October at 09.20am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Fidelma's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html St. Padre Pio Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

STEPHENSON (née McCauley), Catherine (Kay), 6th October 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Noel, 36 Clonliffe Park, Culmore, loving mother of the late Annamarie and Paul, mother-in-law of the late Russell, dearly loved daughter of the late Bridget and John McCauley, cherished sister of Olive, Helen and the late Esther and Eddie and much loved grandmother of William and Rhian and their mother Deborah. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Immaculate The Church of the Conception, Thornhill C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

WATTS (née Stewart), 5th October 2020, peacefully at Sevenoaks Fold, MARGARET (late of Iveagh Park, Prehen and former Lady Captain at City of Derry Golf Club), beloved wife of the late Donald, loving mother of Martin, Andrew, Ian, Gary and Graham, devoted grandmother of Emma, Sally, Rachel, Megan and Oliver and a dear and loving sister of Ted, Willie, Joe, Jean, Charles and the late Eileen, Tommy, John and Michael. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. St. Pio pray for her.

MEEHAN (née Condren), 5th October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARIE (late of Abercorn Road), beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Cathy, Patricia, Marie, Sadie, Breege and Paul, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear and loving sister of Pat, Sadie and the deceased members of the Condren family. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCLOSKEY (née Henry) Kilrea 5th October 2020. Peacefully but unexpectedly, Mary R.I.P. beloved wife of John; loving mother of Michael, Mary (O’Brien), John Joe, Bernie (Lagan) and Paul and dear sister of the recently deceased Sarah (O’Donnell) and Kathleen (Mc Closkey). Mary is reposing at her late residence 21 Moneysallin Road. Funeral from her late residence Thursday at 11:20 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. The wake and Funeral Mass will be limited to family and close friends only. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.

JAGOTA, Jagindar-Pal, October 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family) much loved husband of Pusphlata, devoted father of Depak, Michael, Pardeep, Sonia and Saritta, loving father-in-law of Michelle, Daljit and Wendy, dearest grandfather of Lee, Aaron, Aleesha, Dylan, Alisha and Inesh and a dear brother and uncle. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake and service are restricted to family members only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to (cheques made payable to) W.H.&S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 24 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Forever in our thoughts.

PORTER (née Houston), Annie Evangeline, 5th October 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of St Canice’s Close Eglinton. Beloved wife of Roy. Devoted Mother of Richard, Adrian, Karen and the late Ian. Loving Grandmother and Great-grandmother. A service for close friends and family will take place in Richill Park Baptist Church on Friday 9th October at 12noon followed by burial in Ballyoan cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT27HB. All enquires to Adair and Neely funeral Directors 02871311321. And I will Dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.

POLLOCK, October 4th 2020, passed away peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Ethel Marion much loved Aunt and great Aunt of David Deirdre and Ian. Formerly of Belvedere Park, Belfast and late of Whitehill Park, Limavady. The family are abiding by government guidelines, therefore anyone wishing to pay their respects to Ethel, her corteage will leave her family home on Thursday at 11.30am and travel to Roselawn Crematorium for 3pm. (Please observe social distancing). Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Second Limavady Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family circle.