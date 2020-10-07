Derry death notices - Wednesday, October 7, 2020

QUIGLEY, Gerard, 3rd October 2020, Suddenly at home. Formerly of Greenwalk. Loving Father of Colette, Gerald, Kieran, Dermot, Sharon, Ruairi, Catherine and Hannah. Funeral from his son Gerald's house, 5 Fergleen Park on Thursday 8th October 2020 at 10:40am to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

BROWN (nee Phelan), Fidelman. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Fidelma Brown née Phelan, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 6th of October 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Roy. Devoted mother of Stephen, Eilish and Kevin. Loving granny of Connor, Georgia, Lochlainn, Deaglan, Aodhán, Clodagh, Darcy, Ciarnan and the late Ronan. A much loved great-grandmother of Charles. Dearest sister of Attracta. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Fidelma's remains are now reposing at her late home, 14 Cashelmore Park, funeral leaving from there on Thursday 8th of October at 09.20am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Fidelma's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html St. Padre Pio Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

STEPHENSON (née McCauley), Catherine (Kay), 6th October 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Noel, 36 Clonliffe Park, Culmore, loving mother of the late Annamarie and Paul, mother-in-law of the late Russell, dearly loved daughter of the late Bridget and John McCauley, cherished sister of Olive, Helen and the late Esther and Eddie and much loved grandmother of William and Rhian and their mother Deborah. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Immaculate The Church of the Conception, Thornhill C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

WATTS (née Stewart), 5th October 2020, peacefully at Sevenoaks Fold, MARGARET (late of Iveagh Park, Prehen and former Lady Captain at City of Derry Golf Club), beloved wife of the late Donald, loving mother of Martin, Andrew, Ian, Gary and Graham, devoted grandmother of Emma, Sally, Rachel, Megan and Oliver and a dear and loving sister of Ted, Willie, Joe, Jean, Charles and the late Eileen, Tommy, John and Michael. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. St. Pio pray for her.

McTAGGART (nee McGinley), Kathleen, 4th October 2020 at Daleview House (late of Alexandra House, Bishop Street). Loving Aunt of Margaret, Myra and Dominica. A Much Loved Great Aunt. Funeral from her Niece Myra’s home 47 Dove Gardens on Tuesday at 4.15pm to St Columba’s Church, Longtower to repose overnight. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10am. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Funeral and wake private for family and friends. Please adhere to government guidelines and ensure Social distancing at all times. Funeral can be viewed via the following link http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and all who knew her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Our Lady of Knock, Pray for her.

MEEHAN (née Condren), 5th October 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARIE (late of Abercorn Road), beloved wife of the late William, loving mother of Cathy, Patricia, Marie, Sadie, Breege and Paul, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear and loving sister of Pat, Sadie and the deceased members of the Condren family. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCLOSKEY (née Henry) Kilrea 5th October 2020. Peacefully but unexpectedly, Mary R.I.P. beloved wife of John; loving mother of Michael, Mary (O’Brien), John Joe, Bernie (Lagan) and Paul and dear sister of the recently deceased Sarah (O’Donnell) and Kathleen (Mc Closkey). Mary is reposing at her late residence 21 Moneysallin Road. Funeral from her late residence Thursday at 11:20 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. The wake and Funeral Mass will be limited to family and close friends only. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.

JAGOTA, Jagindar-Pal, October 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family) much loved husband of Pusphlata, devoted father of Depak, Michael, Pardeep, Sonia and Saritta, loving father-in-law of Michelle, Daljit and Wendy, dearest grandfather of Lee, Aaron, Aleesha, Dylan, Alisha and Inesh and a dear brother and uncle. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake and service are restricted to family members only. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to (cheques made payable to) W.H.&S.C.T. Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 24 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Forever in our thoughts.

Baby Aoife Rose Johnson. Born still on October 1st 2020. Precious daughter of Brid and Kevin. Beloved baby sister of Finn and Oisin. She has gone to the angels in heaven. Sincerest thanks to the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital for their care and support. House is strictly private by request of the family. Funeral on Wednesday 7th October at 11:30am in St. Marys Church, Creggan followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Aoife's funeral mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. No flowers please. Donations in memory of Aoife to either the Lavender Suite, Ward 45 at Altnagelvin Hospital or "Sands" Still Birth & Neonatal Charity. Always treasured in our hearts.

BARR, Sean, 4th October 2020, beloved husband of Dawn, 12 Goldsmith Court, Ballymagroarty, loving father of Sean, Kyle and Shauna, son of Kathleen and the late Paddy, much loved grandfather of Callum, Elle, Kai, Cerí-laoí, Niamh and Kian and dear brother of Patricia, Christopher, Kevin, Brendan, Ann, Michael and Stephen. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

PORTER (née Houston), Annie Evangeline, 5th October 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of St Canice’s Close Eglinton. Beloved wife of Roy. Devoted Mother of Richard, Adrian, Karen and the late Ian. Loving Grandmother and Great-grandmother. A service for close friends and family will take place in Richill Park Baptist Church on Friday 9th October at 12noon followed by burial in Ballyoan cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT27HB. All enquires to Adair and Neely funeral Directors 02871311321. And I will Dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.

POLLOCK, October 4th 2020, passed away peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Ethel Marion much loved Aunt and great Aunt of David Deirdre and Ian. Formerly of Belvedere Park, Belfast and late of Whitehill Park, Limavady. The family are abiding by government guidelines, therefore anyone wishing to pay their respects to Ethel, her corteage will leave her family home on Thursday at 11.30am and travel to Roselawn Crematorium for 3pm. (Please observe social distancing). Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Second Limavady Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family circle.