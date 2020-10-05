Derry death notices - Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Baby Aoife Rose Johnson. Born still on October 1st 2020. Precious daughter of Brid and Kevin. Beloved baby sister of Finn and Oisin. She has gone to the angels in heaven. Sincerest thanks to the staff at Altnagelvin Hospital for their care and support. House is strictly private by request of the family. Funeral on Wednesday 7th October at 11:30am in St. Marys Church, Creggan followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Aoife's funeral mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. No flowers please. Donations in memory of Aoife to either the Lavender Suite, Ward 45 at Altnagelvin Hospital or "Sands" Still Birth & Neonatal Charity. Always treasured in our hearts.

BARR, Sean, 4th October 2020, beloved husband of Dawn, 12 Goldsmith Court, Ballymagroarty, loving father of Sean, Kyle and Shauna, son of Kathleen and the late Paddy, much loved grandfather of Callum, Elle, Kai, Cerí-laoí, Niamh and Kian and dear brother of Patricia, Christopher, Kevin, Brendan, Ann, Michael and Stephen. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

PORTER (née Houston), Annie Evangeline, 5th October 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of St Canice’s Close Eglinton. Beloved wife of Roy. Devoted Mother of Richard, Adrian, Karen and the late Ian. Loving Grandmother and Great-grandmother. A service for close friends and family will take place in Richill Park Baptist Church on Friday 9th October at 12noon followed by burial in Ballyoan cemetery. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke association, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT27HB. All enquires to Adair and Neely funeral Directors 02871311321. And I will Dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.

POLLOCK, October 4th 2020, passed away peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Ethel Marion much loved Aunt and great Aunt of David Deirdre and Ian. Formerly of Belvedere Park, Belfast and late of Whitehill Park, Limavady. The family are abiding by government guidelines, therefore anyone wishing to pay their respects to Ethel, her corteage will leave her family home on Thursday at 11.30am and travel to Roselawn Crematorium for 3pm. (Please observe social distancing). Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Second Limavady Presbyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family circle.

CAFFERKEY, Claire, nee McDonald R.I.P. 3rd October 2020 Suddenly at her home 9 Church Street Limavady. Beloved mother of Mark. and the late Stephen. R.I.P. Dear partner of William Holmes, daughter of the late Jean and Bernard McDonald, a much loved sister of Rosemary, John-Bernard, Frankie, Michael, and the late Patrick R.I.P. Deeply regretted by all the family circle, friends and neighbours. Sadly owing to current restrictions Claire’s wake and funeral will be family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respect to Claire her remains will leave her home on Tuesday 6th at 10.45am for requiem mass in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in St Mary’s Church cemetery. Please observe the social distancing guidelines. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.