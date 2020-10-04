Derry death notices - Monday, October 5, 2020

HUNTER, Eileen, 4th October 2020 Peacefully at home, Drumcor Court Newtownabbey. Previously of Lisnavar Court, Londonderry in her 94th year. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Harry. Loving Mother of Irene, Heather, Barbara, Thomas and Helena. A Dear Mother-in-law. A Devoted Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-great-Grandmother. Due to Current Circumstances a Private family Funeral will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral home 10-12 Foyle Road, Londonderry on Wednesday 7th October, followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Deeply Regretted by her Loving family circle. Sweet are the memories silently kept of a mother we loved and will never forget.

CAFFERKEY, Claire, nee McDonald R.I.P. 3rd October 2020 Suddenly at her home 9 Church Street Limavady. Beloved mother of Mark. and the late Stephen. R.I.P. Dear partner of William Holmes, daughter of the late Jean and Bernard McDonald, a much loved sister of Rosemary, John-Bernard, Frankie, Michael, and the late Patrick R.I.P. Deeply regretted by all the family circle, friends and neighbours. Sadly owing to current restrictions Claire’s wake and funeral will be family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respect to Claire her remains will leave her home on Tuesday 6th at 10.45am for requiem mass in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in St Mary’s Church cemetery. Please observe the social distancing guidelines. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

McLAUGHLIN, 3rd.October 2020, peacefully at his home, ANDREW (Drew, late of Tara Park, Steelstown Road), beloved husband of Sue, loving father of Julie, Trisha, Andrew, Enzo and David, devoted grandfather of Nicole, Faron, Drew, Rory and Rowan, beloved son of the late Patrick and Agnes (formerly of Bishop Street), dear brother of Johnny, Matt, Agnes, Maria, Kathleen and the late Rosaleen, James, Patrick, Gerald and Joseph. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

KELLY, William (Willie), 2nd October 2020 beloved husband of Bernadette, 74 Knockwellan Park, loving father of Darren, Elaine and the late Dermot, father-in-law of Carol and Ciaran, much loved grandfather of Darragh, Jesica, Rebecca, Sianna and Conor and dear brother of Eileen and the late Patsy. House strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul

DUDDY, Elizabeth (Breda) (née Shiels) 2nd October 2020 at her home 130 Brookdale Park, Galliagh. Beloved wife of Francis (Tony, Rusty) Loving Mother of Tara, Anthony, Alison and the late Tracey-Ann. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.45am to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly Due to ongoing coronavirus Pandemic, wake and funeral are private for family and friends. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link on Monday at 11.30am http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle and everyone who knew her. Sacred heart of Jesus has mercy on her soul. Our lady of knock pray for her.