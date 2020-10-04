Derry death notices - Sunday, October 4, 2020

McLAUGHLIN, 3rd.October 2020, peacefully at his home, ANDREW (Drew, late of Tara Park, Steelstown Road), beloved husband of Sue, loving father of Julie, Trisha, Andrew, Enzo and David, devoted grandfather of Nicole, Faron, Drew, Rory and Rowan, beloved son of the late Patrick and Agnes (formerly of Bishop Street), dear brother of Johnny, Matt, Agnes, Maria, Kathleen and the late Rosaleen, James, Patrick, Gerald and Joseph. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

KELLY, William (Willie), 2nd October 2020 beloved husband of Bernadette, 74 Knockwellan Park, loving father of Darren, Elaine and the late Dermot, father-in-law of Carol and Ciaran, much loved grandfather of Darragh, Jesica, Rebecca, Sianna and Conor and dear brother of Eileen and the late Patsy. House strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul

DUDDY, Elizabeth (Breda) (née Shiels) 2nd October 2020 at her home 130 Brookdale Park, Galliagh. Beloved wife of Francis (Tony, Rusty) Loving Mother of Tara, Anthony, Alison and the late Tracey-Ann. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.45am to St Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly Due to ongoing coronavirus Pandemic, wake and funeral are private for family and friends. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link on Monday at 11.30am http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle and everyone who knew her. Sacred heart of Jesus has mercy on her soul. Our lady of knock pray for her

DONAGHEY (née McGowan), Jane, 2nd October 2020 beloved wife of the late Frankie, 22 Little Diamond, loving mother of Barry, Susan, George, Frankie, Janet, Martin, Cathy and the late Danny, dear sister of George, Rosie, Cathleen and the late Maggie-Ann, Mary, Barney, Danny, Bridie and Ned and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother to all her cherished grandchildren. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

WILLMAN, Michael Christopher, 2nd October, 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Cawhill Park. Funeral arrangements later. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321

McELHINNEY, Bernard, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernard McElhinney peacefully at Deanfield Nursing Home on the 2nd of October 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of Altinure, Park, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late Maurice and Elizabeth R.I.P and loving brother of Mary O’Donnell, Annie Devine, Eddie and the late Michael, Willie, Maurice John, James and infant Tony R.I.P. Reposing at his sisters residence 17 Altinure Cottages, Park, funeral from there on Sunday 4th of October 2020, leaving at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

GORMLEY/CROOKS – 30th September 2020, suddenly at her home, 4 Seaforth Avenue, Portstewart. Philomena (Phil), much loved life partner of Louis and loving mother of Julie, Aideen, Louise, Barry (Gus), Colin and Dean, a loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother and dear sister of Veronica. Prayers will take place in her home on Sunday at 11.15am followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery (arriving at 1.00pm approx.). House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to “The Hub”, Cookstown c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “Sacred heart of Jesus grant unto her eternal rest.”