Derry death notices - Saturday, October 3, 2020

DONAGHEY (née McGowan), Jane, 2nd October 2020 beloved wife of the late Frankie, 22 Little Diamond, loving mother of Barry, Susan, George, Frankie, Janet, Martin, Cathy and the late Danny, dear sister of George, Rosie, Cathleen and the late Maggie-Ann, Mary, Barney, Danny, Bridie and Ned and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother to all her cherished grandchildren. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

WILLMAN, Michael Christopher, 2nd October, 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Cawhill Park. Funeral arrangements later. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321

McELHINNEY, Bernard, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernard McElhinney peacefully at Deanfield Nursing Home on the 2nd of October 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of Altinure, Park, Co Derry. Beloved son of the late Maurice and Elizabeth R.I.P and loving brother of Mary O’Donnell, Annie Devine, Eddie and the late Michael, Willie, Maurice John, James and infant Tony R.I.P. Reposing at his sisters residence 17 Altinure Cottages, Park, funeral from there on Sunday 4th of October 2020, leaving at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

O'KANE, Thomas, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Thomas O’Kane peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 1st of October 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 9 Magherabrack Road, Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P. Loving father of Christina, Marcella, Raymond, Donna and the late Deirdre R.I.P. A Much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Reposing at his late residence, wake and funeral are for family and close friends due to a family member shielding. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 3rd of October 2020, leaving at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher and can be viewed on the Church webcam https://www.banagherparish.com/. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Joseph patron saint of the departing souls pray for him.

McLAUGHLIN (née McCloskey) Annie. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annie McLaughlin Née McCloskey peacefully at home on 1st of October 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 175 Gelvin Road, Dungiven, Evish, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Tommy R.I.P and loving mother of Seamus, Martin, Adrian, Eugene, Fiona and Madonna. A dear mother in law to Betty, Philomena, Angela, Elizabeth, Willie Anthony and Majella. Devoted grandmother to her 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Saturday 3rd of October 2020, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Glenullin, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

GORMLEY/CROOKS – 30th September 2020, suddenly at her home, 4 Seaforth Avenue, Portstewart. Philomena (Phil), much loved life partner of Louis and loving mother of Julie, Aideen, Louise, Barry (Gus), Colin and Dean, a loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother and dear sister of Veronica. Prayers will take place in her home on Sunday at 11.15am followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery (arriving at 1.00pm approx.). House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to “The Hub”, Cookstown c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “Sacred heart of Jesus grant unto her eternal rest.”

MCFEELEY, (Claudy), 1st October, 2020, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital, RICHARD (Dick), beloved son of the late John and Margaret, and dear brother of DAN, GERTIE (Mc Closkey), PATRICIA (Flanagan), LAURIE, JOHN and the late MARY (O'Neill). RIP. Richard will repose at his late residence 70, Muldonagh Rd., Claudy from 5.30 pm on Thursday, until funeral, to St Patrick's Church, Claudy, for Requiem Mass on Saturday 3rd October, at 11am. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and wide family circle. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE FOR FAMILY ONLY. Please adhere to Corona Virus Advice and maintain social distancing at all times. Requiem Mass can be viewed live at mcn media. tv/camera/St. Patrick's Church, Claudy.