Derry death notices - Friday, October 2, 2020

BROLLY (née Doherty), Margaret, 30th September 2020 Peacefully at her home 111 Grangemore Park Derry BT48 0RZ. Beloved wife of Michael, Loving mother of Mark and the late Michael R.I.P. Dear daughter of the late Eileen and Jim Doherty. R.I.P. sister of Marian, Johnny, Maeve, Paula, Jim, Michael and Pat. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly owing to current restrictions Margaret’s wake will be family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respects to Margaret her funeral will leave from her home on Friday at 10.10am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Columba's Church, Long Tower followed by interment in City Cemetery. Please observe the social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry BT48 8JE or Marie Curie 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady. Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

O'KANE, Thomas, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Thomas O’Kane peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 1st of October 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 9 Magherabrack Road, Feeny, Co Derry. Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P. Loving father of Christina, Marcella, Raymond, Donna and the late Deirdre R.I.P. A Much loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Reposing at his late residence, wake and funeral are for family and close friends due to a family member shielding. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 3rd of October 2020, leaving at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher and can be viewed on the Church webcam https://www.banagherparish.com/. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Joseph patron saint of the departing souls pray for him.

SMYTH: 1st October 2020 peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Dorothy, dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, dearest mother of Vivienne and Gordon and a loving grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Cortege leaving her home, 12 Lisnagrot Road, Kilrea on Friday at 2.15pm for service at St. Patrick's Parish Churchyard at 2.30pm. House private. Family flowers only please. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

McLAUGHLIN (née McCloskey) Annie. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annie McLaughlin Née McCloskey peacefully at home on 1st of October 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 175 Gelvin Road, Dungiven, Evish, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Tommy R.I.P and loving mother of Seamus, Martin, Adrian, Eugene, Fiona and Madonna. A dear mother in law to Betty, Philomena, Angela, Elizabeth, Willie Anthony and Majella. Devoted grandmother to her 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Saturday 3rd of October 2020, leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Glenullin, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

GORMLEY/CROOKS – 30th September 2020, suddenly at her home, 4 Seaforth Avenue, Portstewart. Philomena (Phil), much loved life partner of Louis and loving mother of Julie, Aideen, Louise, Barry (Gus), Colin and Dean, a loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother and dear sister of Veronica. Prayers will take place in her home on Sunday at 11.15am followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery (arriving at 1.00pm approx.). House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to “The Hub”, Cookstown c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “Sacred heart of Jesus grant unto her eternal rest.”

MCFEELEY, (Claudy), 1st October, 2020, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital, RICHARD (Dick), beloved son of the late John and Margaret, and dear brother of DAN, GERTIE (Mc Closkey), PATRICIA (Flanagan), LAURIE, JOHN and the late MARY (O'Neill). RIP. Richard will repose at his late residence 70, Muldonagh Rd., Claudy from 5.30 pm on Thursday, until funeral, to St Patrick's Church, Claudy, for Requiem Mass on Saturday 3rd October, at 11am. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and wide family circle. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE FOR FAMILY ONLY. Please adhere to Corona Virus Advice and maintain social distancing at all times. Requiem Mass can be viewed live at mcn media. tv/camera/St. Patrick's Church, Claudy.

WEIR - September 30th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Henry John (Jackie), loving Husband of Betty, 2 Ashgrove Park, Magherafelt, dearly loved Father of John, Alan, Lynne and Jacqueline, a dear Father-in-Law of Anne, Diane, David and Eddie and a devoted Grandfather and Great Grandfather. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving for Jackie's life will be held at his home on Friday, October 2nd at 1.00pm, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery at 2.15pm (approx.). Family and Friends wishing to pay their respects are welcome to listen to the service outside his home, stand along the route (via King Street and Castledawson Road) or listen to the short service at Polepatrick Cemetery, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Till we meet again" "Peace Perfect Peace"

McGEADY, 30th September 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, JAMES COLUMBA (Jim, late of Abbey House, formerly of Rosemount), loving father of James, Donna, Shonagh and Oran, devoted grandfather of Shakira and Lauren and great-grandfather of Isla, a dear and loving brother of Liam, Kevin, Mary, Breige, Bernadette, Claire, Angela and the late Pat, Susie and Lena, and father-in-law of Kamal and Aarti. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on him soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

TABBITT (née McQuaid), Michelle, 23rd September 2020, beloved wife of Calvin, 148 Elmvale, Culmore, loving mother of Stephen, Adam, Ryan and Lillie, daughter of the late Richard and Lily McQuaid, dear sister of Philip, Raymond, Brian, Paul, Catherine and the late Richard, much loved daughter-in-law of Ginny and Graham Tabbitt and a cherished aunt. Deeply regretted by all her family and friends in Derry and England. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

VANCE (née Moore), Frances Elizabeth Donnell, September 29, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital ( surrounded by her loving family in her 87th year ) dearly beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved mother of Clive and Graham, loving mother-in-law of Marie, adored granny of Richard, Amy and Donna, dearest sister of Margaret and Robbie. In accordance with Government Guidelines the wake is strictly private. Funeral leaving her late home 11, Woodlands, Ballynagard, Culmore on Friday 2nd October at 12.00noon followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Knowhead Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm (restricted to the immediate family) burial afterwards in Monreagh Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing both at the church service and graveside. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. At rest with the Lord.

HEATLEY, Marshall Leslie (ex Paramedic) September 30, 2020 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by his loving family in his 84th year, formerly of 11, East Avenue, Waterside) much loved husband of the late Jean, treasured dad of Michael, Jeannette, David and Mark, loving father-in-law of Elsa, Alan, Joanne and Lorraine, adored grandfather and great grandfather. Service of Thanksgiving in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 3rd October at 12.00noon (Service restricted to the immediate due to government restrictions) burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing both at the church service and cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, above address. Viewing at the Funeral Home on Thursday and Friday between 11.00am and 3.00pm Friday evening between 6.00pm until 8.00pm (restricted to the immediate family) Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. Forever in our thoughts.

McGARVEY (Lavey) 28th September 2020. Suddenly Kieran R.I.P. beloved husband of Katie; loving father of Kieran, Kerry (Evans), Sarah (Trainor), Tara (Montgomery), Jamie and beloved granda of Jack, Daniel, Grace, Conor, Matthew, Tiernan, Emily, Ronan and Tom. Kieran’s funeral will leave from his late residence, 4 Jacksons Drive, on Saturday at approx. 10:20 am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Lavey allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-lavey). Private cremation will take place later. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on His Soul. Deeply regretted his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and the McGarvey and McNally families. Family flowers only please.

O’KEEFFE 30th September 2020, peacefully at home 55 Station Road, Portstewart. Prof. Terry O’Keeffe R.I.P. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, beloved father of Áine and Emer, loving father-in-law of Garry and Ross, devoted grandfather of Liadan and Lonan and much loved brother of Deirdre, Dermot, Nuala, Fergus and Triona. House private. Funeral mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart on Saturday at 12 noon. Mass can be viewed via portstewartparish.co.uk for those unable to attend due to current restrictions. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege leaves the Church en route to Agherton Cemetery for burial. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Trócaire C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.

HENRY (née Quinn) Bellaghy 28th September 2020 Pauline R.I.P. Suddenly. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Much loved mother of Patrick, Peter and Christopher, Loving grandmother of Patrick. Devoted daughter of Elizabeth (Lizzie) and the late Charlie. Dear sister of Margaret Laverty, Siobhan McFall, Charles and Robert. Funeral cortége from her home 16 Ballydermot Rd, Bellaghy BT45 8BX on Friday 2nd October at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Lavey. Travelling via Ballydermot Lane, Oldtown Rd, Gulladuff Rd and Mayogall Rd, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-lavey Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, grandchild, mother, sisters, brothers, daughter in law Siobhan, nephews, nieces and family circle.