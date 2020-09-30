Derry death notices - Thursday, October 1, 2020

McGEADY, 30th September 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, JAMES COLUMBA (Jim, late of Abbey House, formerly of Rosemount), loving father of James, Donna, Shonagh and Oran, devoted grandfather of Shakira and Lauren and great-grandfather of Isla, a dear and loving brother of Liam, Kevin, Mary, Breige, Bernadette, Claire, Angela and the late Pat, Susie and Lena, and father-in-law of Kamal and Aarti. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on him soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

TABBITT (née McQuaid), Michelle, 23rd September 2020, beloved wife of Calvin, 148 Elmvale, Culmore, loving mother of Stephen, Adam, Ryan and Lillie, daughter of the late Richard and Lily McQuaid, dear sister of Philip, Raymond, Brian, Paul, Catherine and the late Richard, much loved daughter-in-law of Ginny and Graham Tabbitt and a cherished aunt. Deeply regretted by all her family and friends in Derry and England. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

VANCE (née Moore), Frances Elizabeth Donnell, September 29, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital ( surrounded by her loving family in her 87th year ) dearly beloved wife of the late Norman, much loved mother of Clive and Graham, loving mother-in-law of Marie, adored granny of Richard, Amy and Donna, dearest sister of Margaret and Robbie. In accordance with Government Guidelines the wake is strictly private. Funeral leaving her late home 11, Woodlands, Ballynagard, Culmore on Friday 2nd October at 12.00noon followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Knowhead Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm (restricted to the immediate family) burial afterwards in Monreagh Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing both at the church service and graveside. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. At rest with the Lord.

DOHERTY, Gerald, 29th September 2020, Peacefully at home. Gerry Beloved Husband of the late Agnes and Loving Father of Pauline and Billy. A Dear Grandfather and Great Grandfather. For those wishing to pay their respects, Gerry will arrive at St. Eugene's Cathedral at 6:30pm on Wednesday 30th September for an overnight stay. His Requiem Mass will take place in St. Eugene's Cathedral on Thursday 1st October at 10:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

HEATLEY, Marshall Leslie (ex Paramedic) September 30, 2020 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by his loving family in his 84th year, formerly of 11, East Avenue, Waterside) much loved husband of the late Jean, treasured dad of Michael, Jeannette, David and Mark, loving father-in-law of Elsa, Alan, Joanne and Lorraine, adored grandfather and great grandfather. Service of Thanksgiving in D & R Hay & Sons Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 3rd October at 12.00noon (Service restricted to the immediate due to government restrictions) burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing both at the church service and cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, above address. Viewing at the Funeral Home on Thursday and Friday between 11.00am and 3.00pm Friday evening between 6.00pm until 8.00pm (restricted to the immediate family) Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. Forever in our thoughts.

McGARVEY (Lavey) 28th September 2020. Suddenly Kieran R.I.P. beloved husband of Katie; loving father of Kieran, Kerry (Evans), Sarah (Trainor), Tara (Montgomery), Jamie and beloved granda of Jack, Daniel, Grace, Conor, Matthew, Tiernan, Emily, Ronan and Tom. Kieran’s funeral will leave from his late residence, 4 Jacksons Drive, on Saturday at approx. 10:20 am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Lavey allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-lavey). Private cremation will take place later. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on His Soul. Deeply regretted his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and the McGarvey and McNally families. Family flowers only please.

O’KEEFFE 30th September 2020, peacefully at home 55 Station Road, Portstewart. Prof. Terry O’Keeffe R.I.P. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, beloved father of Áine and Emer, loving father-in-law of Garry and Ross, devoted grandfather of Liadan and Lonan and much loved brother of Deirdre, Dermot, Nuala, Fergus and Triona. House private. Funeral mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart on Saturday at 12 noon. Mass can be viewed via portstewartparish.co.uk for those unable to attend due to current restrictions. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege leaves the Church en route to Agherton Cemetery for burial. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Trócaire C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.

HENRY (née Quinn) Bellaghy 28th September 2020 Pauline R.I.P. Suddenly. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Much loved mother of Patrick, Peter and Christopher, Loving grandmother of Patrick. Devoted daughter of Elizabeth (Lizzie) and the late Charlie. Dear sister of Margaret Laverty, Siobhan McFall, Charles and Robert. Funeral cortége from her home 16 Ballydermot Rd, Bellaghy BT45 8BX on Friday 2nd October at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Lavey. Travelling via Ballydermot Lane, Oldtown Rd, Gulladuff Rd and Mayogall Rd, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-parish-lavey Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, grandchild, mother, sisters, brothers, daughter in law Siobhan, nephews, nieces and family circle.

McCULLAGH (née Murphy), Vera. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Vera McCullagh Née Murphy peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 28th of September 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 35 Terrydreen Road, Feeny Co Derry. Beloved wife of Benny and loving mother of Brian, Siobhan, Patsy, Paul, Cathal, Rosemary and Ronan. Much loved mother in law to Evelyn, Collette and Francis. Devoted granny to Ciara, Catherine, Patrick, Seamus, Emmett, Chris, Emma and Ben. Dear sister of Bernie(Boyle), Marie(McGonigle) and the late Rose, Francis, John , Kathleen , Bridie, Margaret, Frances-Jeannie, James, Mick Madonna and Pat R.I.P. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ) today at 5pm to repose at her late residence. Wake strictly private. Funeral from her late residence on Thursday 1st of October leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of departed souls pray for her.