Derry death notices - Wednesday, September 30, 2020

OSUERE, (née Mallett), 28th. September 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, ROSALEEN, beloved wife of Lee, loving mother of Lisa, Dawn, Lee, Michael and Bryan, devoted grandmother of Tyrell and Chai and great-grandmother of Aryiah.Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McCULLAGH (née Murphy), Vera. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Vera McCullagh Née Murphy peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 28th of September 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 35 Terrydreen Road, Feeny Co Derry. Beloved wife of Benny and loving mother of Brian, Siobhan, Patsy, Paul, Cathal, Rosemary and Ronan. Much loved mother in law to Evelyn, Collette and Francis. Devoted granny to Ciara, Catherine, Patrick, Seamus, Emmett, Chris, Emma and Ben. Dear sister of Bernie(Boyle), Marie(McGonigle) and the late Rose, Francis, John , Kathleen , Bridie, Margaret, Frances-Jeannie, James, Mick Madonna and Pat R.I.P. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven BT474NQ) today at 5pm to repose at her late residence. Wake strictly private. Funeral from her late residence on Thursday 1st of October leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of departed souls pray for her.