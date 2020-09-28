Derry death notices - Tuesday, September 29, 2020

McCORRISTON (née Gallagher), Mary (Minnie), 27th September 2020 (formerly of Brandywell Avenue), beloved wife of William, 23 Philip Street, loving mother of Brendan, Damien, Una, Rita, Cora, Liam, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of the late Jim and Matt. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Renal Unit) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Martin and St Anthony intercede for her.

MOORE (née Boyle), 27th September 2020, peacefully at her home, Maureen (late of William Street), beloved wife of Patrick, loving mother of Christine, Loretta, Kieran, Maureen, Martin and the late Ann and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

WISNER, 31st August 2020 in London, beloved son of the late Ruth and David Wisner, formerly of Lincoln Courts, Waterside, dear brother of Helena, Irene, Leonard and Carolyn and a much loved uncle. Sadly, funeral service restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

R.I.P. 27th September 2020 Formerly of Culmore Derry and Holywood Co Down.

WHITE (née McArdle), Fionnuala (Nuala). Beloved wife of the late Dr Conor White R.I.P. Loving mother of Clare, Eimear, and Ronan a much loved grandmother of Noah, Emilie, and Robyn. Dear daughter of Rosemary and the late Patrick McArdle, sister of Aine, Sile, the late Caroline O’Carroll, and Thomas R.I.P. Deeply regretted by all the family circle and Claire’s partner Niall and Eimear’s partner Sean. Funeral from O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Home. 10 Ballyclose Street Limavady on Wednesday 30th at 11.10 am for family service and interment in Ballyoan Cemetery at 12noon. Please observe the social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry BT48 8JE or Marie Curie 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

LOGAN, Eamonn (Harry), 27th September 2020 beloved husband of Louise, son of the late Jim and Phylis, dear brother of Kieran, Dermott and Caroline and a much loved son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MARTIN - September 28th 2020, Passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Israel (Issy) Late of Sperrin Road, Limavady.

Much loved husband of the late June and loving father of Wendy, Alan and Eric, dear brother of Annie, Violet, Minnie and the late Tommy and Lawrence. House and funeral private due to the current pandemic. Anyone wishing to pay their respects to Issy the corteage will leave Browns Funeral Home, Aghanloo Road, Limavady on Wednesday at 2.00pm proceeding to First Limavady Presbyterian Church Burial ground. Please practice social distancing. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McGARVEY (Lavey) 28th September 2020. Suddenly Kieran R.I.P. (4 Jacksons Drive) beloved husband of Katie; loving father of Kieran, Kerry (Evans), Sarah (Trainor), Tara (Montgomery), Jamie and beloved granda of Jack, Daniel, Grace, Conor, Matthew, Tiernan, Emily, Ronan and Tom. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on His Soul. Deeply regretted by the entire McGarvey and McNally families. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Arrangements will be updated as they become available.

CAIRNS, Samuel James (Sam), September 26, 2020 Peacefully at his home 14, McNaul Park, Brigade, Londonderry (surrounded by his loving family, in his 60th year) much loved and devoted husband of Kathleen (Kate) nee Miller, loving son of the late Patricia-Ann and Samuel, brother of Alastair, a dear brother-in-law. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Funeral leaving his late home on Tuesday 29th September at 10.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in All Saints’ Clooney Parish Church at 11.00am burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. (Friend are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kate, nieces, nephews, brother, his many friends and the entire family circle. Too good in life to be forgotten in death.

COOKE, (Claudy), 26th September, 2020, after a short illness, at Altnagelvin Hospital, GÉRARD, beloved husband of the late Carmel, dear father of Gary, Paul, Ryan, Shannon and the late Adrian and much loved grandad of Caragh, Emma, Dakota, Jennifer, Jessica, Eva, Caleb, Paul, Caoimhe and Margaret. RIP. Gérard will repose at his late residence, 452 Glenshane Road, Claudy, Co Derry from 6pm Sunday 27th until funeral to St Patrick's Claudy for Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday 29th with interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter, sons, their partners, his brothers, sisters, grandchildren and wide family circle. Please adhere to social distancing and corona virus advice guidelines. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on mcnmedia. tv/camera/St Patrick's Church, Claudy.

BALL, David, Geoffrey, 26th September, 2020. Died peacefully at home, Glenshane Road, David is formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny, County Donegal. Beloved husband of Gladys, dearly loved father of Stephen, Jane and Jonathan and a much loved grandfather of George, Edie, Margaret and Marnie. Funeral Service in Glendermott Church of Ireland Parish Church at 2.00pm on Tuesday 29th September followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road or Glendermott Parish Church c/o The Parish Office, 11 Church Brae, Londonderry. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Thy will be done.