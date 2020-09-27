Derry death notices - Sunday, September 27, 2020

McGRORY, Michael, 25th September 2020, beloved husband of the late Ann, 126 Magowan Park, Creggan, loving father of Kevin, Shaun, Barry, Michelle and Darren, devoted grandfather of Chloe, Tiernan, Oisin, Fiann, Brogan, Thea and a much loved brother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the webcam. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

ROBERTS, Raymond, 26th September 2020 beloved husband of the late Myra, 17 Beechwood Park, Strathfoyle, loving father of Ryan, Charlene, Rachel and Raymond and much loved grandfather of Courtney, Emily, Finnley and Luke. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LINDSAY (née Montgomery), Gwen, 25th September 2020, beloved wife of Phil, 90 Kildoag Road, loving mother of Debbie, cherished daughter of Lexie and Olive Montgomery and dear sister of Margaret, Zara and the late Alan. Sadly wake and funeral service restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry, BT48 8JE. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MALLON (Loup) 26th September 2020, Philomena (Mena) R.I.P. beloved mother of Vincent, Hugh, Maura (Roddy), Eileen (Mullan), Frances (McNeill) and the late Seamus, dear sister of late Kate O’Neill, Paddy, Margaret Wilson, Bridget Mullan, Rachel Doyle, Joe and Mick. Funeral from her home 1 Eglish Close Loup on Monday 28th September at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Loup, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister in law Agnes, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

BALL, David, Geoffrey, 26th September, 2020. Died peacefully at home, Glenshane Road, David is formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny, County Donegal. Beloved husband of Gladys, dearly loved father of Stephen, Jane and Jonathan and a much loved grandfather of George, Edie, Margaret and Marnie. Funeral Service in Glendermott Church of Ireland Parish Church at 2.00pm on Tuesday 29th September followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road or Glendermott Parish Church c/o The Parish Office, 11 Church Brae, Londonderry. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Thy will be done.

BRADLEY, Gavin, died 25th September. Suddenly in Belfast. Formerly of 31 Magherafelt Road. Draperstown.Beloved son of Anne. Beloved brother of Martin & Joanne. Beloved Uncle of Emma & Kylie. Funeral arrangements later.

McGLONE, Paddy (Draperstown) 26th September 2020, suddenly at home, Dearly loved son of Georgina and the late Paddy R.I.P. brother of Helena, Martina, Georgina, Sinead R.I.P and Shauneen, Uncle of Sean, Sinead,Donal, Meadhbh and Dairine. Funeral arrangements later.

MITCHELL, Robert (Bobby), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place suddenly of Robert (Bobby) Mitchell, at his late home 21 Rosemount Gardens on the 23rd of September 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved partner of the late Maureen. Devoted stepfather of Peter, Una, Fionnuala and Conal. Loving grandfather of Sean, Eoin, Danielle, Conan, Kayleigh, Charlie and Caragh. A much loved brother of Kevin, Liam and the late Agnes and Eileen. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Bobby's remains are now reposing at his late home, 21 Rosemount Gardens, funeral leaving from there on Monday 28th of September at 09.20am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Bobby's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. St. Padre Pio Pray For Him.

WILSON (née Walker), Wilhelmina (Willa), 24th September 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Tommy and dearly loved mother of Michele, Jennifer, Jonathan and the late David and a devoted Nanny and Great Nanny. Funeral service will take place at 12 Noon on Monday 28th September at Ballyoan Cemetery. House private due to the current government restrictions. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.