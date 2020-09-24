Derry death notices - Friday, September 25, 2020

McLAUGHLIN (née O’Hara), 23rd September 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARY (late of Marlborough Street), beloved wife of the late Joe, loving mother of Breda, Cahir, Ann, Caroline, Maria, Patricia, Gabrielle, Joe and Aileen, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister of Joe and the deceased members of the O’Hara family. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake (at her daughter Patricia’s home, Carrowreagh, Bridgend, Co. Donegal) and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only.Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her s oul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

FARREN, (CLAUDY), 21ST September, 2020, (suddenly), at Altnagelvin Hospital, Fidelma, (formerly of Mulderg Cottages, Claudy), beloved daughter of the late William and Mary Farren and dear sister of Ronald, Maeve (Irwin), Liam, Ursula and the late Damian and Donal. RIP. Fidelma will repose one night in her sister Ursula's residence. STRICTLY FOR FAMILY ONLY.

Funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning, 26th September. Interment will follow in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. PLEASE COMPLY WITH CORONA VIRUS ADVICE AND RESTRICTIONS. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews and family circle. Requiem Mass can be viewed live at mcnmedia.tv/camera/St Patrick's Church, Claudy.

KENNEDY, (Derry and Ballinamore, Leitrim) (Suddenly), 22nd September, 2020, CHRISTOPHER, beloved father of John Paul, dear son of Samuel and Paula, much loved brother of Connor, Barry, Brandon, Samantha, Lisa, Lucinda, Melissa, Kerrie, Lauren, Nerisa, Chloe, Naomi, Carla and Fiona. Dearly loved nephew of Paul Kennedy, Francis Gallagher, Aiden and Colm McGlynn, Linda (Brennan), and Edwina (Mc Caul), and grandson of the late Rose Mullan and Laura McGlynn. RIP. Funeral from Bradley and McLaughlin funeral parlor at 4.30pm on Saturday 26th September, to St Patrick's Church, Claudy to repose until Funeral Mass on Sunday 27th at 1pm. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Please adhere to social distancing and corona virus guidance with limited numbers in attendance. Funeral Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/StPatrick'sChurch, Claudy Deeply regretted by his mother, father, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, friends and wide family circle.

McCLOSKEY, nee Molloy (Moneyneena) 24th September 2020. Margaret (Maggie) beloved wife of the late Danny and dear sister of Kathleen McNeill, Mary Glass and the late Mickey, Eddie, Alice Kerr and Bridget McEldowney. Funeral cortege from her home 32 Fivemile Straight Draperstown on Saturday 26th September at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in the Holy Rosary Church Draperstown via webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/draperstown, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Eugene Moneyneena. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be limited to the immediate family and close friends.

McElLWEE (Knockloughrim) 23rd September 2020, Francis R.I.P., Beloved son of the late Patrick and Ellen McElwee and loving brother of Margaret McAteer, Dermot and the late Mary, Jimmy and John. Funeral from his home 23 Garrison Road on Friday 25th September at 10.20 for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his brother, sister, nephews nieces and entire family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be limited to the immediate family and close friends.

HEALY, Erin, 20th September 2020 beloved daughter of Tony and Geraldine, 18 Browning Drive and formerly of Parkmore Drive, Strathfoyle, loving sister of Steafan, Shauna, Dawn and Toni and much loved aunt of Darren, Reuben, Eoghan, Isla, Donovan and Callum. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

FARREN, (nee Clarke) Patricia (Portstewart, Co. Derry and Drumrath, Stradone, Co. Cavan), September 23 2020, peacefully at her home in Portstewart with her devoted husband Sean by her side. Surrounded by her children Orla, Ciara, Niamh, and Ronan, and in spirit by her sons in law Alex and Paul, daughter in law Sile, and her grandchildren Nora, Anna, Oona, Catrina, and Bobby. Will be deeply missed by wider Farren and Clarke families and all those who knew her and benefited from her wisdom, wit and compassion. Sincere thanks from all the Farren family to the carers, nurses, and doctors who cared for Patricia. Funeral in Star of the Sea, Portstewart, Friday 25 Sept at 11am, which can be viewed via portstewartparish.co.uk for those unable to travel or attend in present circumstances. Burial to follow in her native Laragh, Stradone, Co. Cavan where she will rest alongside her parents Patrick and Mary. Be kind to each other.

HASSON (née Bradley), Rita, 22nd September 2020 beloved wife of the late Phonsie, 9 Benevenagh Drive, Limavady, loving mother of Gerald, Michael, Ann-Marie, Sean, Bernadette, Teresa, Adrian, Colum, Veronica, Damien and the late Phonsie and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

TOPPING, David, September 23rd 2020, Passed away peacefully at his home, 5 Newton Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of Freda, loving father of Nicola and Margaret, dear father-in-law of David and devoted grandfather of Martha. The family are abiding by government guidelines; house private. For anyone wishing to pay their respects to David, the cortège will leave the family home on Friday at 2.30pm and proceed to Enagh cemetery for burial. Please practise social distancing. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to the Children’s Cancer Unit NI (www.childrencancerunit.com) via: Browns Funeral Directors,

10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CONWAY – September 23, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Mervyn,182 Leckagh Cottages, Killyfaddy Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved husband of Jennifer, much loved father of Jillian, Gareth and Jonny, dear father-in-law of Paul, loving grandfather of Lauren, Ben, Zach and Freya and dearest brother of Jim, Josephine and Beverly. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Funeral service in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt on Saturday, September 26 at 2:00pm, followed by burial in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Churchyard. Mervyn’s funeral cortége will make its way along Meeting Street at 2:45pm approx., allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Lovingly remembered by his Wife, Children and the entire Family Circle.

MULLAN (née Bradley) Ballerin 23rd September 2020. Peacefully but unexpectedly Jean R.I.P. wife of the late Peter; beloved mother of Paul, Fionnuala (Lavery), Sinead (Coxhill), Roisin (Armstrong), Imelda and Karl and loving sister of Peggy (Mullan), Eileen (Mulholland), Patsy, Colum and the late Sean. Jean’s funeral will leave from her late residence, 56 Coolnasillagh Road, BT51 5EN, on Friday at approx. 10:20 am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin (via Ballerin Park) allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited. Queen of the Holy Rosary pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s Support NI (Dalriada Branch) c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.