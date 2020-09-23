Derry death notices - Thursday, September 24, 2020

HEALY, Erin, 20th September 2020 beloved daughter of Tony and Geraldine, 18 Browning Drive and formerly of Parkmore Drive, Strathfoyle, loving sister of Steafan, Shauna, Dawn and Toni and much loved aunt of Darren, Reuben, Eoghan, Isla, Donovan and Callum. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McDAID, Tony, 22nd September 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved son of the Late James and Theresa, Loving Brother of Marie, Danny, Gloria, Patricia, Stella, Paul and the Late Brian. Special uncle to all his nephews, nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces. Funeral from his sister Patricia home 1 Linsfort Drive, Creggan. On Thursday at 9.30am to St Marys Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10am Sadly Due to ongoing coronavirus Pandemic, wake and funeral are private for family and friends Funeral mass can be viewed via the following link; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle and everyone who knew him. Sacred heart of Jesus has mercy on his soul. Our lady of Knock pray for him.

FARREN, (nee Clarke) Patricia (Portstewart, Co. Derry and Drumrath, Stradone, Co. Cavan), September 23 2020, peacefully at her home in Portstewart with her devoted husband Sean by her side. Surrounded by her children Orla, Ciara, Niamh, and Ronan, and in spirit by her sons in law Alex and Paul, daughter in law Sile, and her grandchildren Nora, Anna, Oona, Catrina, and Bobby. Will be deeply missed by wider Farren and Clarke families and all those who knew her and benefited from her wisdom, wit and compassion. Sincere thanks from all the Farren family to the carers, nurses, and doctors who cared for Patricia. Funeral in Star of the Sea, Portstewart, Friday 25 Sept at 11am, which can be viewed via portstewartparish.co.uk for those unable to travel or attend in present circumstances. Burial to follow in her native Laragh, Stradone, Co. Cavan where she will rest alongside her parents Patrick and Mary. Be kind to each other.

HASSON (née Bradley), Rita, 22nd September 2020 beloved wife of the late Phonsie, 9 Benevenagh Drive, Limavady, loving mother of Gerald, Michael, Ann-Marie, Sean, Bernadette, Teresa, Adrian, Colum, Veronica, Damien and the late Phonsie and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

TOPPING, David, September 23rd 2020, Passed away peacefully at his home, 5 Newton Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of Freda, loving father of Nicola and Margaret, dear father-in-law of David and devoted grandfather of Martha. The family are abiding by government guidelines; house private. For anyone wishing to pay their respects to David, the cortège will leave the family home on Friday at 2.30pm and proceed to Enagh cemetery for burial. Please practise social distancing. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to the Children’s Cancer Unit NI (www.childrencancerunit.com) via: Browns Funeral Directors,

10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CONWAY – September 23, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Mervyn,182 Leckagh Cottages, Killyfaddy Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved husband of Jennifer, much loved father of Jillian, Gareth and Jonny, dear father-in-law of Paul, loving grandfather of Lauren, Ben, Zach and Freya and dearest brother of Jim, Josephine and Beverly. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Funeral service in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt on Saturday, September 26 at 2:00pm, followed by burial in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Churchyard. Mervyn’s funeral cortége will make its way along Meeting Street at 2:45pm approx., allowing family and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Lovingly remembered by his Wife, Children and the entire Family Circle.

O'KANE, Jude Anthony, We regret to inform you the death has taken place of Jude Anthony O’Kane at his late residence on 22nd of September 2020, may he rest in peace. Beloved son of the Eileen and James. Dearly loved by Caroline, loving father of Siobhan, Erin and Brogan and dear grandfather to Enya. Much loved brother of Kathleen, Caroline, Jacqueline, Triona, Judy, Jillian, Claudia and Hugh. Wake and Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of Heaven pray for him. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

MULLAN (née Bradley) Ballerin 23rd September 2020. Peacefully but unexpectedly Jean R.I.P. wife of the late Peter; beloved mother of Paul, Fionnuala (Lavery), Sinead (Coxhill), Roisin (Armstrong), Imelda and Karl and loving sister of Peggy (Mullan), Eileen (Mulholland), Patsy, Colum and the late Sean. Jean’s funeral will leave from her late residence, 56 Coolnasillagh Road, BT51 5EN, on Friday at approx. 10:20 am travelling to St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin (via Ballerin Park) allowing friends and neighbours the opportunity to stand along the route and pay their respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 11am. (Mass will be broadcast live on the parish website http://www.errigalparish.com/media.html). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited. Queen of the Holy Rosary pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s Support NI (Dalriada Branch) c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McCANN (née Doherty), Sheila, Peacefully at home 162 Agivey Rd Aghadowey, surrounded by her family Sheila R.I.P. beloved wife of the late James (Jim), and dear mother of Mary, Sheena and the late Siobhan, mother-in –law of John Logue and Dermot Mc Kee, loving Grandmother of Declan, Brendan, Ciaran and Danielle and great grandmother of Coragh and the late infant Caiden. Due to government guidelines for Covid 19, the house will be private. Funeral arrangements later. Enquires to Dempsey Funeral Directors Kilrea 02829540226. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, family and family circle.

PORTER, 22nd September 2020, peacefully at Ward 50, Altnagelvin Hospital, EDDIE (late of Hatmore Park), beloved husband of Yvonne, loving father of Carolyn and Rachel, devoted grandfather to Ava, Aodhan and Rían, father-in-law to Jonnie McDevitt and Marty Starrett, dear and loving son of Mary and the late Andy, dear brother of Barbara, Pius, Phil, Seamus, Liam, Bernie, Lynn and the late Maureen and Anne, and son-in-law of Eileen and Pat Clarke. The Porter family request that anyone attending the wake or funeral kindly observe current social distancing requirements. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

NIBLOCK, nee Boyle (Magherafelt) 22nd September 2020 Constance Helena (Connie) R.I.P. beloved wife of Laurence and loving mother of Maria (Dunlop), dear sister of Peggy McQuillan, Jean McGarry, Denise Higgins, Yvonne Downey, Fr. Hugh and the late Mary Blaney, Nuala McErlane, Ann McVey, Johnny and Kathleen Killough. Funeral from her home 9 Ardmoneen Court on Thursday 24th at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milton. Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, son in law Marcus, grandson Ezra, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

HARPER David Thomas (Jess) 21st September, 2020, peacefully at home, sadly missed by Christine and his loving children Gary, Suzanne, Trevor and Norman and his devoted grandchildren Christopher, Ethan, Ellie, Jak and Leo. Due to the Covid restrictions a private funeral will take place at 12 noon on Thursday 24th September in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Londonderry BT47 2NL. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321 Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. At peace.