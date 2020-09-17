Contact

Derry death notices - Friday, September 18, 2020

Obituaries

Rest in Peace

SMITH, Charlotte, 16th September 2020 loving mother of Latisha and Leo, 32 Bradley Park, beloved daughter of Ann Maxwell and the late Noel Smith, dear sister of Glen, Tracey, Sarah, Noel, Alison, Edward, Steve and the late Kelly, girlfriend of Philip and a much loved aunt and cousin. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CANNING, Mary (Patsy) (Nee Smith) 15th September 2020, Peacefully at her home 112 Rinmore Drive, Creggan. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, Loving Mother of Sean, Patrick, Rose, Charlotte and Robert. A much loved Grandmother. Daughter of the Late Adam and Charlotte, Dear Sister of Marie, Eileen, Martin, Margaret, Charlie, Mickey, Ronnie, Paul, Shaddy and the late Noel. Funeral from her home on Friday at 11.20am to St Mary’s Church Creggan for requiem mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed via the following link; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and all who knew her. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Padre Pio pray for her All enquiries to Sean a Carr, Carr Family Funeral services 07751189051.

