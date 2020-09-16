Derry death notices - Thursday, September 17, 2020

SMITH, Charlotte, 16th September 2020 loving mother of Latisha and Leo, 32 Bradley Park, beloved daughter of Ann Maxwell and the late Noel Smith, dear sister of Glen, Tracey, Sarah, Noel, Alison, Edward, Steve and the late Kelly, girlfriend of Philip and a much loved aunt and cousin. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CANNING, Mary (Patsy) (Nee Smith) 15th September 2020, Peacefully at her home 112 Rinmore Drive, Creggan. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, Loving Mother of Sean, Patrick, Rose, Charlotte and Robert. A much loved Grandmother. Daughter of the Late Adam and Charlotte, Dear Sister of Marie, Eileen, Martin, Margaret, Charlie, Mickey, Ronnie, Paul, Shaddy and the late Noel. Funeral from her home on Friday at 11.20am to St Mary’s Church Creggan for requiem mass at 12noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed via the following link; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family and all who knew her. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Padre Pio pray for her All enquiries to Sean a Carr, Carr Family Funeral services 07751189051.

SULLIVAN, Norman,15th September 2020 peacefully at his home 16 Maybrook Mews, Pennyburn. Beloved Husband of Karen, Loving Father of David, Amanda, Laura and Hannah. Dear Brother of Alan, Margaret and Audrey. Funeral from his home on Thursday at 2.15pm to Lakeland Crematorium, Co Cavan for Service at 5pm. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him. Please adhere to Government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Family Flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Sean Carr, Carr Family Funeral Directors 07751189051.

CRAIG (nee Clark) Nancy, 16th September 2020, beloved wife of the late Vincent, 102 Killylane Road, Greysteel, loving mother of Kathleen, Michael, John and Marion, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Christine. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Pio intercede for her.

GRAHAM, Samuel (Bert) 16th September 2020 Peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Frances and loving father of Sharon and Keith. A dear father-in-law of Pauline and a devoted grandfather of Gillian and Katherine. A private family and friends funeral service will take place in Adair & Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road at 11:00am on Friday 18th September, followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to Cornfield Care Centre, 51 Seacoast Road, Limavady, BT49 9DW. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is My Shepherd.

CAIRNS, Cargie, September 16, 2020, Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Foyle Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Alfie. Will be sorely missed by her children Norma and Gordon, family at home, in Scotland and Australia, and by her many friends. House and cremation strictly private in keeping with her own wishes. No callers or flowers please; if wished, donations in lieu of flowers to her chosen Charities, Rainbow Rehoming Centre, c/o Anna Hyndman, Ballygudden Road, Eglinton, Co. Londonderry or Foyle Hospice c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, 24a Church Road, Waterside, BT47 3QQ. A life well lived.

SMITH (Magherafelt) 16th September 2020, John R.I.P. beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Martin, Sean, Mairead (Ewart) and Claire (O’Kane), dear brother of Eugene, Brigid, Siobhan and the late Fr. Jim. Funeral from his home, 85 Glenburn Park, on Friday 18th September at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in Cemetery at Church of St. John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, sons in law Lawrence and Philip, daughters in law Christina and Julie, grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private

O'KANE (née McLaughlin), Margaret (Peggy), 15th September 2020 Peacefully at her home 314 Foreglen Road, Dungiven BT47 4PJ. Beloved wife of the late Willie, R.I.P. Loving mother of Laurence, Marion, Kevin, Kieran, Margaret, Carmel, Josie, Liam, Tiney, Jude, Adrain, and the late Patsy R.I.P. a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly owing to current restrictions Peggy’s wake will be family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respects to Peggy her funeral will leave from her home on Thursday 17th at 10.25am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Peter's and St Paul’s Church Ballymonie followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Please observe the social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Chest, Heart and Stroke 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HB. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

THOM (née Todd) - September 15th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 2 Wood Road, Tobermore, Annie Matilda, dearly beloved Wife of the late Rennie, much loved Mother of Eric, Iris and Colin and a dear Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister. Funeral service in Kilcronaghan Parish Church on Thursday, September 17th at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. All welcome, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kilcronaghan Parish Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be very sadly missed by her Family and Friends.

McKEY, Joseph (Joe), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Joseph (Joe) McVey peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 14th of September 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 43 Mitchell Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Gabrielle and loving father of Anna Marie (Barry), Celene, Joseph, Bernie (Farrell), Michael, Paul, Damien, Sean, Nicola, Aisleen (McCallion), Ryan and Ciara (McVey-Sweeney). A much loved father in law to Kevin, Gary, Peter, Liam, Sinead, Caroline, Regina, Georgina, Tara, Dympna and Tony. Dear brother of Sarah Ann and the late Packie, Mary, James, John, Brian, Eddie, Charlie, Tommy and Eileen R.I.P. A devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Reposing at his late residence, family time please 10pm to 12 noon. Funeral from his late residence on Thursday 17th of September leaving at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven . Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of departed souls pray for him.

BATES (Magherafelt) 14th September 2020. Michael (Mickey) R.I.P. beloved husband of Ann and dear brother of Bernadette, Seamus, Emmet, Dennis, Anthony and the late Joe. Funeral from his home 25 Ballyheifer Road via Rainey Street on Thursday 17th at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family and friends welcome but due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.