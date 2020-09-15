Derry death notices - Wednesday, September 16, 2020

McCOOL, Kieran, 13th September 2020, Suddenly at home. Loving Father of Thomas, Barry and Carol. Dear Brother of John, Sinead and the late Bernadette and Carol. Dear son of the late Tommy and Josie. Funeral arrangements later.

O'KANE (née McLaughlin), Margaret (Peggy), 15th September 2020 Peacefully at her home 314 Foreglen Road, Dungiven BT47 4PJ. Beloved wife of the late Willie, R.I.P. Loving mother of Laurence, Marion, Kevin, Kieran, Margaret, Carmel, Josie, Liam, Tiney, Jude, Adrain, and the late Patsy R.I.P. a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. Sadly owing to current restrictions Peggy’s wake will be family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respects to Peggy her funeral will leave from her home on Thursday 17th at 10.25am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Peter's and St Paul’s Church Ballymonie followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Please observe the social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Chest, Heart and Stroke 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HB. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

THOM (née Todd) - September 15th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 2 Wood Road, Tobermore, Annie Matilda, dearly beloved Wife of the late Rennie, much loved Mother of Eric, Iris and Colin and a dear Mother-in-Law, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Sister. Funeral service in Kilcronaghan Parish Church on Thursday, September 17th at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. All welcome, whilst maintaining social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kilcronaghan Parish Church Building Fund, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be very sadly missed by her Family and Friends.

McKEY, Joseph (Joe), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Joseph (Joe) McVey peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 14th of September 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 43 Mitchell Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Gabrielle and loving father of Anna Marie (Barry), Celene, Joseph, Bernie (Farrell), Michael, Paul, Damien, Sean, Nicola, Aisleen (McCallion), Ryan and Ciara (McVey-Sweeney). A much loved father in law to Kevin, Gary, Peter, Liam, Sinead, Caroline, Regina, Georgina, Tara, Dympna and Tony. Dear brother of Sarah Ann and the late Packie, Mary, James, John, Brian, Eddie, Charlie, Tommy and Eileen R.I.P. A devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Reposing at his late residence, family time please 10pm to 12 noon. Funeral from his late residence on Thursday 17th of September leaving at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven . Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of departed souls pray for him.

BATES (Magherafelt) 14th September 2020. Michael (Mickey) R.I.P. beloved husband of Ann and dear brother of Bernadette, Seamus, Emmet, Dennis, Anthony and the late Joe. Funeral from his home 25 Ballyheifer Road via Rainey Street on Thursday 17th at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family and friends welcome but due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.

MARSHALL, nee McElhone (Castledawson) 14th September 2020. Phyllis R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Frankie and loving mother of Pat, Liam, Christine and Maura, Daughter of the late Patrick and Annie McElhone and dear sister of Patsy, Charlie, Eamon, Aidan and the late Maura and Denis. Funeral from her home 32 Shandon Park on Wednesday 16th September at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John Milltown, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

DEVLIN – 11th September 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, Fearghal Peter RIP., 4, Mullaghacall Crescent, Portstewart, much loved father of Séana, Brónagh and Paul, beloved son of the late Mary and Eamon, loving brother of Kevin, Ciara, Fionnuala, Eammon, Sinead and the late Colette and Ronan. The family are abiding by the government guidelines. For those with to pay their respects to Fearghal his funeral cortège will leave his home on WEDNESDAY at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church Portstewart at 11.00am followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery. (Live streamed https://portstewartparish.website/live-from-the-church/) Link Below. Flowers or donations in lieu if desired for The Running Charity c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and the entire family circle. Padre Pio pray for him.

McCLOSKEY (Kilrea) 13th September 2020. Peacefully but unexpectedly Michael R.I.P. beloved husband of the recently deceased Kathleen; beloved father of Brian, Rosemarie (Rosie Shaw), Sarah (McCann), Bridie (O’Neill), Katie (Martin), Sean, Anne (Brennan), Bronagh (McEldowney), Eamon and the late Liam and dear brother of Rose, John, Bridget and Danny. Michael is reposing at his late residence, 104 Drumagarner Road. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 11:40am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. (Mass will be for family and close friends only). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Knock pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire large family circle. Family flowers only please. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.