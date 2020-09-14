Derry death notices - Tuesday, September 15, 2020

BATES (Magherafelt) 14th September 2020. Michael (Mickey) R.I.P. beloved husband of Ann and dear brother of Bernadette, Seamus, Emmet, Dennis, Anthony and the late Joe. Funeral from his home 25 Ballyheifer Road via Rainey Street on Thursday 17th at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family and friends welcome but due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.

LOCK, 13th. September 2020, peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, GEORGE, (Late of 102 Foyle Road), beloved husband of Kathleen, loving step-father of Michelle, Darren, Colleen, Jason And The Late Paul, dear son of the late George And Margaret, (formerly of Hamilton Street), Loving Brother of Paddy and the late Helen. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

BOYLE (nee HART), Minnie, 14th September 2020, beloved wife of the late Dermy, 3 Bawnmore Place, Strathfoyle, loving mother of Dermy, Sharon, Janet, Patrick, Dameon, John, Gillian, Gary and Darren and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and friends, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MARSHALL, nee McElhone (Castledawson) 14th September 2020. Phyllis R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Frankie and loving mother of Pat, Liam, Christine and Maura, Daughter of the late Patrick and Annie McElhone and dear sister of Patsy, Charlie, Eamon, Aidan and the late Maura and Denis. Funeral from her home 32 Shandon Park on Wednesday 16th September at 10.40am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John Milltown, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

DAVIDSON – 13th September 2020 (suddenly) at her home, 72, Lever Road, Portstewart, Christine Mary, dearly loved wife of Ronnie Doherty, beloved daughter of the late Jim and Mary Davidson and dear sister of Colin and Carolann. The family are abiding by government guidelines. House Strictly Private. For those wishing to pay their respects to Christine her cortege will proceed to Agherton Cemetery, Portstewart (via Station Road/Lever Road) on Wednesday following a family service in Murdock‘s Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine at 2.00pm. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

DEVLIN – 11th September 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, Fearghal Peter RIP., 4, Mullaghacall Crescent, Portstewart, much loved father of Séana, Brónagh and Paul, beloved son of the late Mary and Eamon, loving brother of Kevin, Ciara, Fionnuala, Eammon, Sinead and the late Colette and Ronan. The family are abiding by the government guidelines. For those with to pay their respects to Fearghal his funeral cortège will leave his home on WEDNESDAY at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church Portstewart at 11.00am followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery. (Live streamed https://portstewartparish.website/live-from-the-church/) Link Below. Flowers or donations in lieu if desired for The Running Charity c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31, Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and the entire family circle. Padre Pio pray for him.

DALZELL, Stephen, 13th September 2020, Peacefully at home. Beloved son of Karen and Dermot and Loving brother of Kieran, Dermott, Nadine and David. Funeral from his home 1 Raftery Close, Ballymagroarty on Tuesday 15th September at 10:30am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

McCLOSKEY (Kilrea) 13th September 2020. Peacefully but unexpectedly Michael R.I.P. beloved husband of the recently deceased Kathleen; beloved father of Brian, Rosemarie (Rosie Shaw), Sarah (McCann), Bridie (O’Neill), Katie (Martin), Sean, Anne (Brennan), Bronagh (McEldowney), Eamon and the late Liam and dear brother of Rose, John, Bridget and Danny. Michael is reposing at his late residence, 104 Drumagarner Road. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 11:40am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. (Mass will be for family and close friends only). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Knock pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire large family circle. Family flowers only please. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.

DOYLE (Ballymaguigan) 13th September 2020. R.I.P. beloved husband of Geraldine and loving father of Brian, Gary and Noel, son of the late Annie May and Johnny and dear brother of Christina Close, John Joe, Fran, Bernie McKenna, Fiona Sheridan and the late Theresa Shivers, Oliver, Dermot and Malachy. Funeral from his home 208 Shore Road on Tuesday 15th at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Loup, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his wife sons, mother in law Claire Mallon, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family and friends welcome but due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.

BRADLEY (nee Rankin) ( 4 Landgarve Manor, Clady) 13th September 2020 peacefully at hospital Caroline (Carrie) RIP, beloved wife of Laurence, much loved mother of Eileen (Loughlin) Cathal, Elizabeth, Fiona (Mc Kernan), Patsy, Larry, Rory and loving sister of Kathleen (Mc Closkey), Charlie and the late Jeannie, Pat, Bernadette, James, Felix, Frankie, Mary and Johnnie. Her remains will leave her late residence on Tuesday 15th September at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett's Church, Clady, burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Greenlough. Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Carrie’s wake and funeral will be strictly private. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, brother, sister, sons in law Joe and Paddy, daughters in law Siobhan, Medb, Antoinette and Sinead, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

McFARLAND, Sir John Talbot Bt., 11th September 2020 peacefully at his home Glenburn Cottage Ballougry Road, Londonderry. Much Loved Husband of Maryette. A loving father of Shauna, Anthony, Fiona and Stephen. Devoted Grandfather of Emily, Amelia, Max, Rory, Shane, Patrick, Eliza and Patrick jr. Funeral Service in St Columb's Cathedral on Tuesday 15th September at 12noon Followed by private burial in Carrigans Parish Church Burial Ground. House Private. Family Flowers only.

ROGERS - Ozzie Lee (aged 17 years), passed away on September 10th 2020 (after a long illness), devoted and dearly loved Son of Simon and Miranda, 2 Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, much loved Brother of Luke, precious Grandson of Doreen and Dave and the late Ben and Gill (Rogers), dearest Nephew of Emma and her Husband Michael and a loving Cousin of Henri. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at D. Watters Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15th at 12.00 O'Clock (for Family), leaving at 12.40pm approx. Friends and Neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing (via Main Street, Tobermore to the Primary School on the Maghera Road and then to Ozzie's home (address above) for a short time). A private cremation will follow at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Clic Sargent, Angel Wishes and Cancer Fund for Children, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Much loved and will be sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.