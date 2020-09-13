Derry death notices - Monday, September 14, 2020

DALZELL, Stephen, 13th September 2020, Peacefully at home. Beloved son of Karen and Dermot and Loving brother of Kieran, Dermott, Nadine and David. Funeral from his home 1 Raftery Close, Ballymagroarty on Tuesday 15th September at 10:30am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

McCLOSKEY (Kilrea) 13th September 2020. Peacefully but unexpectedly Michael R.I.P. beloved husband of the recently deceased Kathleen; beloved father of Brian, Rosemarie (Rosie Shaw), Sarah (McCann), Bridie (O’Neill), Katie (Martin), Sean, Anne (Brennan), Bronagh (McEldowney), Eamon and the late Liam and dear brother of Rose, John, Bridget and Danny. Michael is reposing at his late residence, 104 Drumagarner Road. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 11:40am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. (Mass will be for family and close friends only). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Knock pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire large family circle. Family flowers only please. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.

DOYLE (Ballymaguigan) 13th September 2020. R.I.P. beloved husband of Geraldine and loving father of Brian, Gary and Noel, son of the late Annie May and Johnny and dear brother of Christina Close, John Joe, Fran, Bernie McKenna, Fiona Sheridan and the late Theresa Shivers, Oliver, Dermot and Malachy. Funeral from his home 208 Shore Road on Tuesday 15th at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Loup, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his wife sons, mother in law Claire Mallon, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family and friends welcome but due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, social distancing must be observed.

BRADLEY (nee Rankin) ( 4 Landgarve Manor, Clady) 13th September 2020 peacefully at hospital Caroline (Carrie) RIP, beloved wife of Laurence, much loved mother of Eileen (Loughlin) Cathal, Elizabeth, Fiona (Mc Kernan), Patsy, Larry, Rory and loving sister of Kathleen (Mc Closkey), Charlie and the late Jeannie, Pat, Bernadette, James, Felix, Frankie, Mary and Johnnie. Her remains will leave her late residence on Tuesday 15th September at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett's Church, Clady, burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Greenlough. Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Carrie’s wake and funeral will be strictly private. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, brother, sister, sons in law Joe and Paddy, daughters in law Siobhan, Medb, Antoinette and Sinead, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

PEEPLES - September 13th 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 4 Beagh Terrace, Maghera, Ian Richard Kyle, dearly loved Husband of Nicola, devoted Daddy of Tori, Emma, Leah and Nikki, loving Son of Isobel and the late Clarke and a much loved Brother, Uncle, Great Uncle, Son-in-Law and Brother-in-Law. House private, due to current restrictions. Funeral arrangements later. Lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.

McGRANAGHAN, 10th September 2020, peacefully at Altnagevlin Hospital, Annemarie, loving mother of Colin, John Paul, Patrick, Michael and Kelly, devoted grandmother of Caomhán, Ciara, Connor, Aimee and Jamie, a dear and loving sister of Rosemary, Martin and the late Angela and Gerard, and loving partner of Patrick Flynn. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. John Paul pray for her.

ASHFORD (nee Thompson) Marilyn, 12th September 2020, beloved wife of Dougie, loving mother of Owen and Natasha, mother-in-law of Sammy and Maria, much loved grandmother of Ollie, Conor, Sam, Owen, Aaron and Archie and dear sister of Drew. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Sperrin Room), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McCLOSKEY, Joe, 12th September 2020 beloved partner of Mary Gibbens, 35 Walworth Park, Ballykelly, loving father of Nicola, Paul, Sean, Laura, Jo-Jo and the late Danielle and dear brother of Elizabeth, Jean and the late Georgie, Winifred and Lily. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to friends and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Peace perfect peace.

McLAUGHLIN, Kathleen. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen McLaughlin, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by all her loving family on the 11th of September 2020. Formerly of 89 Cable Street. May she rest in peace. Beloved mammy of Lisa and Denise. A much loved mother-in-law of Jason. Dearest daughter of the late Billy and Bridie. Devoted granny of Ava, Cormac, Ronan and Ellie. Loving sister of Ailish, John, Lexie, Brege, Bill and Paul. Wife of the late George and daughter in law of Mary. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Kathleen's remains are now reposing at her sister Brege's home, 3 The Village, funeral leaving from there on Monday the 14th of September at 09.20am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Eugene's Cathedral, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Kathleen's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://www.steugenescathedral.com/webcam.html. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Therese "The Little Flower" Pray For Her. St. Jude Pray For Her. St. Padre Pio Intercede For Her.

STOKES, Shauna, 3rd September 2020, aged 17, as a result of an accident in England, beloved daughter of Brian and Nora, loving sister of Ann-Marie, Martin, Tom, Chantelle and twin of Kelly. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

STOKES, Kelsey Marie, 2nd September 2020, aged 3 years, as a result of an accident in England, beloved daughter of Shane and Michelle, loving sister of Cheyanne, much loved granddaughter of Michael and Rosie and a cherished niece. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McFARLAND, Sir John Talbot Bt., 11th September 2020 peacefully at his home Glenburn Cottage Ballougry Road, Londonderry. Much Loved Husband of Maryette. A loving father of Shauna, Anthony, Fiona and Stephen. Devoted Grandfather of Emily, Amelia, Max, Rory, Shane, Patrick, Eliza and Patrick jr. Funeral Service in St Columb's Cathedral on Tuesday 15th September at 12noon Followed by private burial in Carrigans Parish Church Burial Ground. House Private. Family Flowers only.

MULHOLLAND, Kathleen (Katie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen (Katie) Mulholland peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital on 12th of September 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 916 Glenshane Road, Carn, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of the late Owen and Mary R.I.P. Loving sister of Patricia, Philomena and the late Maggie, Sr Gerard (Annie), Bridie, Eileen, John, Teresa, Seamus and infant Elizabeth R.I.P. Loved dearly by Marian, all her nieces and nephews and all her neighbours and friends. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Monday 14th of September leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

ROGERS - Ozzie Lee (aged 17 years), passed away on September 10th 2020 (after a long illness), devoted and dearly loved Son of Simon and Miranda, 2 Quarry Road, Knockloughrim, much loved Brother of Luke, precious Grandson of Doreen and Dave and the late Ben and Gill (Rogers), dearest Nephew of Emma and her Husband Michael and a loving Cousin of Henri. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at D. Watters Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 15th at 12.00 O'Clock (for Family), leaving at 12.40pm approx. Friends and Neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing (via Main Street, Tobermore to the Primary School on the Maghera Road and then to Ozzie's home (address above) for a short time). A private cremation will follow at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Clic Sargent, Angel Wishes and Cancer Fund for Children, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Much loved and will be sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.