Derry death notices - Friday, September 11, 2020

COYLE, (nee Halpenny), 10th. September 2020, peacefully at her home, ANNETTE, (Late of North Meadows), beloved wife of Malachy, loving mother of Aine, dear sister of Marian, Lorraine, Ricky and Paul. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Our Lady Queen Of the Gael Intercede for her.

CLIFFORD, 8th September 2020, peacefully at Nazareth House Fahan, Kathleen, (Formerly of Nazareth House, Bishop Street, Derry), dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the sisters of Nazareth, Nazareth House Residents and all her friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for her.

McRORY, Maghera, 7th September 2020 Suddenly Peter R.I.P. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Genevieve Tabi, Elaine McPeake and Fiona Kennedy. Grandfather of Laoise, Lorcán, Aoife, Dara, Daniel, Conor, Ella and Shea. Funeral cortege from his home 31 Forgetown Rd BT46 5LN on Friday 11th September at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Glen. Travelling via Fivemilestraight allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoing cemetery. Funeral service can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law George, Brian and Aidan, nephews, nieces and family circle.

MADDEN, (Kilrea) 9th September 2020. Peacefully Brendan R.I.P. son of the late William & Isobel and brother of Lawrence, Patricia, Eugenia, Dolores and the late Rosemary, Anna, Francis, Liam, Gemma, Teddy, Celine and Vera. Funeral from his late residence, 20 Drumane Road, on Friday at 11:20am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for him. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family and close friends. Deeply regretted by the entire Madden family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, Laurel House Chemotherapy Unit NHSCT c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.