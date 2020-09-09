Derry death notices - Thursday, September 10, 2020

CLIFFORD, 8th September 2020, peacefully at Nazareth House Fahan, Kathleen, (Formerly of Nazareth House, Bishop Street, Derry), dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the sisters of Nazareth, Nazareth House Residents and all her friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede for her.

McRORY, Maghera, 7th September 2020 Suddenly Peter R.I.P. Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Genevieve Tabi, Elaine McPeake and Fiona Kennedy. Grandfather of Laoise, Lorcán, Aoife, Dara, Daniel, Conor, Ella and Shea. Funeral cortege from his home 31 Forgetown Rd BT46 5LN on Friday 11th September at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Glen. Travelling via Fivemilestraight allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoing cemetery. Funeral service can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law George, Brian and Aidan, nephews, nieces and family circle.

MADDEN, (Kilrea) 9th September 2020. Peacefully Brendan R.I.P. son of the late William & Isobel and brother of Lawrence, Patricia, Eugenia, Dolores and the late Rosemary, Anna, Francis, Liam, Gemma, Teddy, Celine and Vera. Funeral from his late residence, 20 Drumane Road, on Friday at 11:20am for 12 Noon Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for him. Unfortunately, due to the Corona Virus pandemic, and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the house is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family and close friends. Deeply regretted by the entire Madden family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, Laurel House Chemotherapy Unit NHSCT c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

McKEEVER, Brian R.I.P.: 8th September 2020 peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge (late of Marlborough Street), beloved husband of the late Kitty, devoted father of Mary, Ailish, Deirdre, Brian, Tony, Colum, Eamonn, Patrick and Niall, and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, son of the late Lizzie and Barney, dear brother of Sadie, Denis and the late Margaret and brother-in-law of Ethna. Sorely missed by the extended family circle and friends. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul Society (Creggan Branch), C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PU. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Joseph pray for him.

ROSBOROUGH, Mary (May) McCLELLAND (née McFaul)September 8, 2020 Peacefully at her home 37, Milltown Crescent, Drumahoe (in the tender loving care of her family in her 90th year) dearly beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Heather, Pearl, Jim, Hazel, Hayden and the late Marjorie, loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, dearest sister of Jean and Emma. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Thursday 10th September at 1.30pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie or Acute Care at Home for Older People (All cheques made payable to Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ). Dearly loved and will sadly missed by her entire family circle. Memories are like Threads of Gold, they never Tarnish or grow old.

CARRUTHERS, Sarah Patricia (Sheila), September 8, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital ( surrounded by her loving family in her 66th year ) dearly beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Daniel, Karen and Gemma, adored granny & great-granny, dearest sister of Hugh and twin sister Grace and the late Gerald, John and Margaret. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 20, Primity Crescent, Newbuildings on Thursday 10th September at 11.00am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, Cheques made payable to W.H. & S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital (Ward 26) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. God's garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best.

ALGEO, Louise Claire. 7th September 2020 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice, late of Heron Way. Beloved wife of William and loving Daughter of Victor and Patricia. A dear Sister of Shirley and Michael and a doting Aunty to all her Nieces and Nephews. Due to the current circumstances a Private Funeral Service and Cremation will take place on Thursday 10th September. Family flowers only, Donations if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JE. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, Tel 02871311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle and Friends.