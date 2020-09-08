Derry death notices - Wednesday, September 9, 2020

McKEEVER, Brian R.I.P.: 8th September 2020 peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge (late of Marlborough Street), beloved husband of the late Kitty, devoted father of Mary, Ailish, Deirdre, Brian, Tony, Colum, Eamonn, Patrick and Niall, and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, son of the late Lizzie and Barney, dear brother of Sadie, Denis and the late Margaret and brother-in-law of Ethna. Sorely missed by the extended family circle and friends. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to St Vincent de Paul Society (Creggan Branch), C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PU. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Joseph pray for him.

ROSBOROUGH, Mary (May) McCLELLAND (née McFaul)September 8, 2020 Peacefully at her home 37, Milltown Crescent, Drumahoe (in the tender loving care of her family in her 90th year) dearly beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Heather, Pearl, Jim, Hazel, Hayden and the late Marjorie, loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother, dearest sister of Jean and Emma. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Thursday 10th September at 1.30pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie or Acute Care at Home for Older People (All cheques made payable to Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ). Dearly loved and will sadly missed by her entire family circle. Memories are like Threads of Gold, they never Tarnish or grow old.

CARRUTHERS, Sarah Patricia (Sheila), September 8, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital ( surrounded by her loving family in her 66th year ) dearly beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Daniel, Karen and Gemma, adored granny & great-granny, dearest sister of Hugh and twin sister Grace and the late Gerald, John and Margaret. In accordance with Government guidelines the wake is private. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home 20, Primity Crescent, Newbuildings on Thursday 10th September at 11.00am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects, while maintaining social distancing). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, Cheques made payable to W.H. & S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital (Ward 26) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. God's garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best.

ALGEO, Louise Claire. 7th September 2020 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice, late of Heron Way. Beloved wife of William and loving Daughter of Victor and Patricia. A dear Sister of Shirley and Michael and a doting Aunty to all her Nieces and Nephews. Due to the current circumstances a Private Funeral Service and Cremation will take place on Thursday 10th September. Family flowers only, Donations if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JE. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, Tel 02871311321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle and Friends.

DUFFY, Oliver, 6th September 2020 (ex St Joseph’s Secondary School) peacefully surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Marie, 11 Shandon Park, loving father of Paula, Catherine, Martin and David, father-in-law of Kieran, Aisling and Jess, dear grandfather of Niamh, Eadaoin, Eimear, Shea, Bella and Fiadh and dear brother of the late Mary, Brian, Desmond, Colm, Dominic and Michael. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Mare Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

WALSH, 7th September 2020, Emily (Late 23a Creggan Street), beloved daughter of the late Robert and Bridget, loving sister of Hughie, Eileen and the late Jim, Johnny, Margaret and Mary, and a dear sister-in-law of Margaret, Patsy, Helen and the late Norman. Sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews, friends and neighbours. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Anthony pray for her.