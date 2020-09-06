Derry death notices - Monday, September 7, 2020

MEENAN, 5th. September 2020, SEAMUS, (SHEA, late of West Lake Strathfoyle), beloved husband of Helena, loving father of Courtney, Coalan, Shanell, McKenzie, Jacob and Riley, dear son of Seamus and Margaret. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediately family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DUFFY (née McCool), Mary (Maureen). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary (Maureen) Duffy née McCool, peacefully at her late home surrounded by all her loving family on the 6th of September 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late John Francis. Devoted mother of Claire, Sean and Declan. A much loved mother-in-law of Niall, Tina and Dawn. A loving grandmother to all her grandchildren and great grandson. Mary's remains are now reposing at her late home 210 Hatmore Park, funeral leaving from there on Tuesday the 8th of September at 11.50am for 12:30pm requiem mass in St. Marys Church, Creggan, interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake House Private From 10pm. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Mary's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Foyle Hospice c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St. Anthony Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

DOWNEY. John (Jackie) 5th September 2020, peacefully at his home 12 Eastway Gardens. Beloved husband of Ann (nee Ward), Loving father of Marina, Jacqueline, John and Paul. Father in law of Alan, Lisa, Natasha and the Late Dave. Much Loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Beloved only son of the late Jackie and Aggie, dear brother of Dolorus, Ruby, Jacintha, Josephine, Margaret and Majella & loving brother in law. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 9.30am to St Mary’s Church, Creggan for requiem mass at 10.00am. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Please adhere to Government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Funeral Mass can be viewed by accessing the following link http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Deeply regretted and will sadly be missed by his family circle and all who knew him Sacred Heart of Jesus have a Mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock Pray for him.

RAFFERTY, Emmet, 5th September 2020 at Altnagelvin hospital , Beloved husband of Anne, Loving father of Megan and Frankie. A much loved grandfather of Hayleigh and Connie. Beloved son of the late Frank and Iris, Dear brother of Moira, John, Paul, Frankie, Peter and the late Siobhan and Priscilla. Funeral from his home 18 Galliagh Park on Tuesday at 10.20am to St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for requiem mass at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Please adhere to Goverment guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle and all who know him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Our Lady of knock pray for him.

MOORE, Derek, 6th September 2020 Peacefully at his home: 2 Oakdene Crescent Ballykelly BT49 9LA. Loving husband of Jean, Devoted father of Oisín, Seán, Eimear, and Eoghan. Doting granda of Orlaith. Much loved son of Joan. Dear brother of Adam and son in law of Raymond and Veronica Moore. Dear grandson of the late Matilda and William James Moore. R.I.P. Dedicated employee of Bfast Parcels Ltd. Deeply regretted by all the family circle and friends. For those wishing to pay their respects to Derek his wake will be at his late residence and his funeral will leave from there on Tuesday 8th at 10;45am for Requiem Mass at 11;30am in St Finlough’s Church Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Please observe the social distancing guidelines Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie, care of O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors 10 Ballyclose Street Limavady BT490BN or any family member.

McNICHOLL (Glenullin) 5th September 2020. Peacefully Rose R.I.P. daughter of the late Patrick and Mary; loving sister of Catherine, Dan and Rita (Mulholland); dear sister-in-law of John and cherished aunt of Fidelma, Denise, Edwina, Marcella, Joanne, Patrick, Imelda and the late Sean. Funeral from her late residence, 22 Temple Road, on Tuesday at 10:20am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin. (Mass will be for family and close friends only). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times in the interest of health and safety within the community. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sisters and the entire family circle. Family flowers only please.

EVANS – September 5, 2020 (peacefully) after a long illness, Alan, 6 Manor Downs, Magherafelt, loving husband of Barbara, devoted father of Alanna and Angeline, dear father-in-law of Alastair and Jamie and a much loved granda of Jake. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Funeral service in his home on Monday, September 7 at 2:00pm, (family and friends are welcome to listen to the service outside his home whilst adhering to social distancing), followed by burial in Knockloughrim Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Loving remembered by the entire Family Circle. “Till we meet again”

JOHNSTON – 4th September 2020, peacefully at Trinity House Care Home, Garvagh, Rev. David Johnston, formerly of 2 Movilla Gardens, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Carol, loving father of Claire and Jane, father-in-law of Evan and Ken, much loved grandfather of Rebekah, Hannah, Sam, Sarah, and Grace and dear brother of Ruby. Family homes and Funeral Private. The funeral cortege will leave 2 Movilla Gardens, Portstewart on Monday at 2.15pm. For those wishing to pay their respects can do so as the cortege makes its way via Station Road, Mill Road to Portstewart Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Trinity House Care Home Patients Comfort Fund C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. At Home with the Lord.