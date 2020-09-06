Derry death notices - Sunday, September 6, 2020

McNEILLY, John, 1st September 2020 suddenly in Sweden, beloved partner of Jean, 79 St Eithna’s Park, (formerly of Strathfoyle) loving father of Warren, Ryan, Tracey and James, devoted grandfather of Faith, Georgia, Sophie, Maisie-Mae, Lily-Ann, Haylee, Gavin, Ben, Kayla and Bobbi, and much loved great-grandfather of Karson. Funeral arrangements later. House private please from 9 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McNICHOLL (Glenullin) 5th September 2020. Peacefully Rose R.I.P. (late of 22 Temple Road) daughter of the late Patrick and Mary, loving sister of Catherine, Dan and Rita (Mulholland) and dear sister-in-law of John. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Funeral arrangements later. Arrangements will be updated as they become available.

EVANS – September 5, 2020 (peacefully) after a long illness, Alan, 6 Manor Downs, Magherafelt, loving husband of Barbara, devoted father of Alanna and Angeline, dear father-in-law of Alastair and Jamie and a much loved granda of Jake. House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions. Funeral service in his home on Monday, September 7 at 2:00pm, (family and friends are welcome to listen to the service outside his home whilst adhering to social distancing), followed by burial in Knockloughrim Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Loving remembered by the entire Family Circle. “Till we meet again”

JOHNSTON – 4th September 2020, peacefully at Trinity House Care Home, Garvagh, Rev. David Johnston, formerly of 2 Movilla Gardens, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Carol, loving father of Claire and Jane, father-in-law of Evan and Ken, much loved grandfather of Rebekah, Hannah, Sam, Sarah, and Grace and dear brother of Ruby. Family homes and Funeral Private. The funeral cortege will leave 2 Movilla Gardens, Portstewart on Monday at 2.15pm. For those wishing to pay their respects can do so as the cortege makes its way via Station Road, Mill Road to Portstewart Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Trinity House Care Home Patients Comfort Fund C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. At Home with the Lord.