Derry death notices - Saturday, September 5, 2020

BRYSON - We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patsy Bryson peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 3rd of September, may he rest in peace. Late of 98 Gortnagross Road, Dungiven Co Derry. Loving son of the late Mary & Tommy R. I.P. Beloved husband of Nellie. Dear brother of Mick, Tommy, Bridget and the late Maggie, Frank, Sarah, Bella, Frances, Willie and Kathleen R.I.P. Wake strictly private. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday the 5th of September, leaving at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Matthews Church Drumsurn, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing at all times. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to WHSCT, Ward 41 Altnagelvin Hospital c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sister and brothers, sisters and brothers in law, nieces and nephews and the entire family circle. Our lady of Knock pray for him.

JOHNSTON – 4th September 2020, peacefully at Trinity House Care Home, Garvagh, Rev. David Johnston, formerly of 2 Movilla Gardens, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Carol, loving father of Claire and Jane, father-in-law of Evan and Ken, much loved grandfather of Rebekah, Hannah, Sam, Sarah, and Grace and dear brother of Ruby. Family homes and Funeral Private. The funeral cortege will leave 2 Movilla Gardens, Portstewart on Monday at 2.15pm. For those wishing to pay their respects can do so as the cortege makes its way via Station Road, Mill Road to Portstewart Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Trinity House Care Home Patients Comfort Fund C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. At Home with the Lord.

ADAMS, Robert M.B.E (Roy) 2nd September 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Husband of the late Joy. Devoted father of Dawn and Adrian. Dear father-in-Law of Andrew and Elizabeth. Loving Grandfather of Victoria and Christopher. Brother of David and Elizabeth. Funeral leaving his late home 1 Ashburn Avenue on Saturday 5th September at 11:30am for a 12noon service in All Saints Clooney Church, followed by burial in Glendermott Parish Church burial Ground. Due to the current restrictions Close friends and family welcome to pay their Respects at Roy’s Home on Friday 4th September between the hours of 4pm to 7pm. Family Flowers only, donations if desired to All Saints Clooney Church C/O Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way, Londonderry, BT476GL. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply Regretted by his many friends and Loving family Circle. Safe in thy keeping, O lord.