Derry death notices - Friday, September 4, 2020

BRESLIN (née Keys), 3rd September 2020, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, Nuala (late of Thorndale), beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving mother of Maria, Deirdre, Kevin, Clare, Finnuala, Patricia, Siobhan, Sean and Seamus, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, a dear sister of John and the late Paddy, Maxi and Gerard. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Martin pray for her.

ADAMS, Robert M.B.E (Roy) 2nd September 2020 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Husband of the late Joy. Devoted father of Dawn and Adrian. Dear father-in-Law of Andrew and Elizabeth. Loving Grandfather of Victoria and Christopher. Brother of David and Elizabeth. Funeral leaving his late home 1 Ashburn Avenue on Saturday 5th September at 11:30am for a 12noon service in All Saints Clooney Church, followed by burial in Glendermott Parish Church burial Ground. Due to the current restrictions Close friends and family welcome to pay their Respects at Roy’s Home on Friday 4th September between the hours of 4pm to 7pm. Family Flowers only, donations if desired to All Saints Clooney Church C/O Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way, Londonderry, BT476GL. All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply Regretted by his many friends and Loving family Circle. Safe in thy keeping, O lord.

McGEEHAN, 1st September 2020, suddenly, Dermott Francis, loving father of Ella Grace, devoted grandfather of Emrys, beloved son of Rita and the late Chris, and a dear and loving brother of Seán, Brian and Tom. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake (at his mother’s home) and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. St. Pio Pray for him.

McCLOY. Lavey 3rd September 2020 Anthony R.I.P. Peacefully at Fairfields Nursing Home. Beloved son of the late James and Mary Ann and much loved brother of the late Henry Hugh, Mary Ann McKenna, Bridget, James, Pat, Dan, Tommy and Francis. Funeral cortége from his nephews James's home 5 Ballymacilcurr Rd, BT46 5HR to Friday 4th September at for 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Lavey. Travelling via Maghera and Gulladuff allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Wake & Funeral Private. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: http://www.laveyparish.com/webcamslaveyglough.html Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by nephews, nieces and family circle.