Derry death notices - Thursday, September 3, 2020

LOGUE, 2nd September 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Dolores (late of Alexander House), life-long friend of Elizabeth (Libby) Kennedy, Sister Aidan, and the Sisters of Nazareth, Bishop Street. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her many friends from the Nazareth House. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

MADDEN, nee Coogan (Creggan) 31st August 2020. Mary R.I.P. beloved wife of Daniel and loving mother of Anna, Marie, James, Niall and the late infant Jacinta, dear sister of the late Jim, Josephine, John, Harry, Philip, Joe and Michael. Funeral cortege from her home 6 Cranfield Corner on Thursday 3rd September at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St MacNissi Randalstown, via webcam at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-macnissis, Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St. Trea Newbridge. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, daughter in law Allyson, son in law Nigel, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

CUDDEN (nee Convery) Castledawson 31st August 2020 Mary (The Hollow) R.I.P. Peacefully at Brooklands nursing home, Beloved wife of the late Hugh and loving mother of Hugh Bernard, John, Thomas, Anne O'Neill, Ben, Geraldine and Adrian and much loved sister of Susan McEldowney, John, Charlie, Peter and the late Mick. Funeral cortége from her son Adrian's home 47 Magherafelt Rd, BT45 8DR on Thursday 3rd September at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St John's church, Milltown. Travelling via Magherafelt Rd allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Wake and funeral private. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and family circle.

O'KANE, Vincent, Limavady. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Formerly of Glenside Brae and late of Thackeray Place Care Home.

Beloved husband of the late Mary R.I.P. Caring father of Geraldine and Maureen. Loving brother of Terry and of the late John and Charlie R.I.P Devoted grandfather of Karl, Christopher, Emma, Andrew, Sophie, Antoine and great-grandfather of Eva, Jack, Seren and Rhys. Requiem mass will take place on Thursday 3rd September at 10am in Christ the King Church. Internment immediately afterwards in St.Marys Church graveyard. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Due to the current Covid situation and in the interest of your health and safety and others please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. St.Pio pray for him.

SCOTT – 31st August 2020, peacefully at hospital, Dr. Ian A P Scott, 77 Strand Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Iris, loving father of Philip, Mark, Jane and Jill, father-in-law of Penny, Karen, Dan and Andrew, much loved grandfather of Rory, Ella, Luke, Eliza, Alexander, Jack, Thomas, Charlie and Katie-Jane and loving brother of Lorna. Funeral service in Portstewart Presbyterian Church (very limited seating due to covid-19) on Friday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Age NI C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.