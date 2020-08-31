Derry death notices - Tuesday, September 1, 2020

WILLSHER (nee Meenan), 30th August 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, CHRISSIE (late of Messines Park), beloved wife of the late Mervyn, loving mother of Marie, Colin and Alan, dear mother-in-law of Fiona, devoted grandmother of Teigan, and Callum and sister of the late Danny and Benny. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

SAYERS. Ken, 30th August 2020, beloved husband of Marion, 6 Ashburn Park, Eglinton, loving father of Donna, Linda and David, father-in-law of Paul, Steven and Sally and much loved grandfather of Mark, Debbie, Peter, Simon, Lisa, Amy and Chloe. Sadly, funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Faughanvale Presbyterian Church, C/o Treasurer, Mr S. J. Cochrane, 293 Clooney Road, Eglinton BT49 9JE.

WOULAHAN, (née McPeake) (4 Tamlaghtduff Road, Bellaghy) 30th August 2020 (peacefully at hospital surrounded by her loving family ) Mary RIP, beloved wife of Seamus, much loved mother of Mary (Mc Guigan), Monica (Duffin), Colan, Sean, Seamus and Niall and loving sister of Kay, Betty, Jean, Margaret, Brendan, Eileen, Patricia, and the late Tommy, Willie and Martina. Her remains will leave her late residence on Wednesday 2nd September at 10.20am and proceed along the Mullaghboy Road to St Mary’s Church Bellaghy for 11am Requiem Mass, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Mary’s wake and funeral will be private. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, brother, sisters, daughters in law, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, and all the family circle. St Theresa pray for her. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to “The Royal ICU Belfast” c/o the family. Detail enquires to WJ O’Donnell and Sons Funeral Directors Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com.

MAYNES (nee Scullion) 30th August 2020 Sadie R.I.P. beloved mother of Michelle (Gribbin) and Darren, grandmother of Saffron and Cayden and mother in law of Niall Gribbin, daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah Scullion and loving sister of the late Colm and Francie. Funeral Cortege from her home 11a Brookmount Road Ballinderry on Wednesday 2nd August 2020 at 11.40am for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass in Church of St Patrick Ballinderry, Due to current circumstances Funeral Mass restricted to immediate family only and will be streamed via www.churchservices.tv., interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio Pray for her. Deeply regretted by her son, daughter, grandchildren, son in law, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Due to the Corona Virus pandemic and in the interest of health and safety within the community, the Wake and Funeral will be Strictly Private.

McLEAN – 29th August 2020, suddenly at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, Donald, late of Railway Cottages, Limavady and formerly Perth, Scotland. Dearly loved son of Lilias and the late Donald, father of Isobel and Carron, grandfather of Tommy-Lee and Callum and a dear brother of Jenny, Liz and Ali. Funeral arrangements later. No flowers please, donations if wished (and cheques payable to Belfast Health & SC Trust) for ICU Royal Victoria Hospital c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Tel: 02877722095. Sadly missed but lovingly remembered by his family circle and friends.

WATTERSON (née Cole) – Called home August 31, 2020 (peacefully), Peggy, dearly beloved wife of the late Ivan, 23 Loves Road, Magherafelt, dearly loved mother of Gordon, loving mother-in-law of Jill, devoted granny of Alfie and Bella and dearest sister of the late Geordie. House and funeral strictly private due to current guidelines. Funeral service in Union Road Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, September 2 at 2:00pm (for family only), followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery, Magherafelt. Funeral cortége will make its way along Church Street at 2:45pm (approx), where family and friends are welcome to pay their respects whilst adhering to social distancing. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Union Road Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Son, Daughter-in-law, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Fear not, for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name, thou art mine” Isaiah 43 v 1.

EWING (Nee Weir) – 30th August 2020, peacefully at home, after a short illness in hospital, Phyllis Maud, 24 Portrush Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved wife of the late William Thomas, loving mother of Carol, mother-in-law of Jon, much loved grandmother of Danny, Tom and Liam and great-grandmother of Cora and Aiden. Funeral service in Wade's Funeral Home, Coleraine on Thursday followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery. Due to current Covid guidelines please telephone Hugh Wade & Son 028 7035 2825 for further information. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to RNLI (Portrush Branch) or Riding for the Disabled /o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF.

HEGARTY, 30th August 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, WILLIAM JAMES (Willie, late of Abbey House), husband of Margaret, father of David, Patricia and Martin, a dear grandfather, beloved son of the late Martha and Charlie, a dear and loving brother of Charles and the late Noel and Kay, brother-in-law of Teresa and devoted uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CASKEY (née Mullan) Maghera 29th August 2020 Rose R.I.P. Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, Much loved wife of the late Sam and loving mother of PJ and Margaret Rose and dearly loved grandmother of Michaela Marie, Margaret Jane, Jacqueline Rose and Connor Patrick, devoted daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret and sister of Margaret and Michael. Her remains reposing in J A Gormley's Funeral Home, Maghera, visitors welcome from 3pm on Monday 31st August unto removal to St Patrick's Church, Glen arriving 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 1st Sept at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren, daughter in law Elaine and family circle.

WADE – 29th August 2020 (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Gamble McClarty, 12 Enterprise Parade, Portstewart. Dearly loved Brother of Primrose, Margaret, Jean, Josephine, Huey and the late Violet and William and a dear Brother-in-law and Uncle. The family are abiding by current government guidelines. Those wishing to pay their respects to Gamble may do so as the cortege makes its way from Murdock’s Funeral Home on Tuesday at 2.00pm to Agherton Cemetery, Portstewart. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for N. I. Chest Heart and Stroke c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle

CURRAN (nee Smyth) Maureen, 29th August 2020. Peacefully at Foyle Hospice, late of Woodland Walk Limavady.

Beloved mother of Peter, Fiona, Barbara, Evelyn, Susanne, and Ali, and a much loved grandmother. Dear sister of Norah, James, John, Maggie, and Joe. Sadly owing to current restrictions Maureen’s Wake and funeral will be family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respects to Maureen her funeral will leave from O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Home 10 Ballyclose Street Limavady on Tuesday at 9.40am for Requiem Mass at 10am in Christ the King Church followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. (Please observe social distancing guidelines) Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.