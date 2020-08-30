Derry death notices - Monday, August 31, 2020

HEGARTY, 30th August 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, WILLIAM JAMES (Willie, late of Abbey House), husband of Margaret, father of David, Patricia and Martin, a dear grandfather, beloved son of the late Martha and Charlie, a dear and loving brother of Charles and the late Noel and Kay, brother-in-law of Teresa and devoted uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CASKEY (née Mullan) Maghera 29th August 2020 Rose R.I.P. Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, Much loved wife of the late Sam and loving mother of PJ and Margaret Rose and dearly loved grandmother of Michaela Marie, Margaret Jane, Jacqueline Rose and Connor Patrick, devoted daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret and sister of Margaret and Michael. Her remains reposing in J A Gormley's Funeral Home, Maghera, visitors welcome from 3pm on Monday 31st August unto removal to St Patrick's Church, Glen arriving 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 1st Sept at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing son, daughter, grandchildren, daughter in law Elaine and family circle.

WADE – 29th August 2020 (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Gamble McClarty, 12 Enterprise Parade, Portstewart. Dearly loved Brother of Primrose, Margaret, Jean, Josephine, Huey and the late Violet and William and a dear Brother-in-law and Uncle. The family are abiding by current government guidelines. Those wishing to pay their respects to Gamble may do so as the cortege makes its way from Murdock’s Funeral Home on Tuesday at 2.00pm to Agherton Cemetery, Portstewart. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for N. I. Chest Heart and Stroke c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle

MORROW, Ruby, August 28th 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Ruby, 10 Burnfoot, Dungiven. Dear partner of Mervyn, loving mother of Valerie, Linda, William, Donna, Jim, Nigel and Clint. Also a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. The family are abiding by government guidelines and anyone wishing to pay their respects to Ruby the cortage will leave her family home on Monday at 2.30pm and travel to Ballykelly Presbyterian Church burying Ground for burial at 3pm. (Please observe social distancing). Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to WHSCT ward 32 and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McFALONE (Nee Gamble) Maghera 29th August 2020 Aileen much loved wife of the late Fergal, and much loved mother of Declan and Gail Howie, Beloved daughter of the late David and Florence, sister of Nigel, Aaron, Denise and late Linda Hanson. Funeral cortége from her residence 8 Hall Crescent BT46 5DT on Monday 31st August at 10.20am for 11am service in St Patrick's Church Glen. Travelling via Hall St, Main St, and Glen Rd allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment after in adjoining cemetery. Funeral service can be viewed via webcam at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-maghera Deeply regretted by sorrowing son, daughter, son in law Liam, brothers, sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

FLEMING - August 29th 2020 (peacefully) at The Causeway Hospital, John (Jack), formerly of 7 Gortmore, Maghera, much loved Brother of Edna, Derek and the late Lily, James and Roy, a dear Brother-in-Law of Roland, a very dear Family Friend of Nigel, Naomi, Aaron and the late Laura and a much loved Uncle and Great Uncle. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Naomi's home, 46 King William, Maghera on Monday, August 31st at 1.00pm, followed by burial in St. Lurach's Parish Churchyard. Family and Friends are welcome to listen to the service outside Naomi's home, at the Churchyard or stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing. Lovingly remembered by all his Family and Friends.

CURRAN (nee Smyth) Maureen, 29th August 2020. Peacefully at Foyle Hospice, late of Woodland Walk Limavady.

Beloved mother of Peter, Fiona, Barbara, Evelyn, Susanne, and Ali, and a much loved grandmother. Dear sister of Norah, James, John, Maggie, and Joe. Sadly owing to current restrictions Maureen’s Wake and funeral will be family and close friends only. For those wishing to pay their respects to Maureen her funeral will leave from O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Home 10 Ballyclose Street Limavady on Tuesday at 9.40am for Requiem Mass at 10am in Christ the King Church followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. (Please observe social distancing guidelines) Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.