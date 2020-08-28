Derry death notices - Saturday, August 29, 2020

BEGLEY, Abe, 27th August 2020, beloved husband of Marian, 28 Laurel Road, Glack, loving father of Lorraine, Rodney, Dominic, Charlotte, Mark, Carol, Adrian, Maria and Jude, dear brother of Margaret, Philomena, Anthony, Michael, Charlie and the late Annette, Isobel, Bernadette, Mary and Jackie and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. House restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Sperrin Room), C/o Mr Brian Moran, Mdec Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

ADAMS, David William James, 28th August 2020. Peacefully at Deanfield Nursing Home. Dearly beloved husband of Phyllis, loving father of Richard, Malcolm and Laura, father-in-law of Aileen, and cherished grandfather of Alice, Amy, and Erin. House and funeral strictly private due to covid restrictions. For those wishing to pay their respects to David his funeral will leave from his home: 18 Canterbury Park Londonderry on Sunday 30th after service at 12noon for interment in Ballyoan Cemetery. (Please observe social distancing guidelines) Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Christ Church, Infirmary Rd, Londonderry BT48 7DE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 The Lord is my Shepherd.

SERVICE, August 28th 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Samuel James, (Jim) 17 Rossnavanna, Limavady. Loving son of the late Samuel and Martha. Much loved brother of John, Joe, George and the late Bertie and Emily. Dear Uncle of Graham, Barbara, Karen and Oswald, Great uncle of Emma and Evie. House private. The family are abiding by government guidelines and anyone wishing to pay their respects to Jim the cortage will leave the family home on Sunday at 1.30pm for graveside service in Bovevagh Presbyterian church burying ground at 2pm (please observe social distancing). Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to The Rainbow Centre and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MUIR, Nora Elizabeth, August 27, 2020 Suddenly at her home 3, Tamlough Park, Ballykelly, loving sister of Margaret, William, Tommy, Johnny, David and Alex, a dear sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt. Funeral arrangements later. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.