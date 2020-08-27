Derry death notices - Friday, August 28, 2020

MORAN, (nee Campbell) 27th. August 2020, peacefully at her home, MARY THERESA, (MOLLY, Late of Culmore Point), beloved wife of James, (Publican), loving mother of Gerrard, Tonya, Suzanne and Rhona, devoted grandmother of Jordan, Molly-Rose, Róisíona, Tieran, Rhiónagh, Seána, Riáin and Siabhra, dear sister of Michael and the late Jim, Denis, Roseleen and Christine. The Moran Family, request that anyone attending the wake or funeral adhere to the current social distancing guidelines please. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McMENAMIN, Brian, 26th August 2020 beloved husband of Patricia and the late Goretti, formerly of Knockwellan Park, Waterside, loving father of Paul, Jason and Michelle, father-in-law of Jodie, Pauline and Keith, much loved grandfather of Abbi, Ella and Noah and a very dear brother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

ALEXANDER, Jonathan (Johnny), 25th August at home, beloved husband of Caroline and loving father of Sophie and Jonathan and a dear brother of David and Esther. Due to the Corona Virus restrictions a private family funeral will take place at 12.00noon on Friday 28th August in his home, 16 Rosswater, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to visit the family home on Thursday 27th between 5pm and 7.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to The Northland Centre c/o The Manager, Shepherds Way Complex, BT47 5GW. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

KANE, Robert (Robin), 26th August 2020 beloved husband of Mary, 2 Carnhill, loving father of Joanne, Manus, Paula and Frankie and much loved grandfather of Megan, Adam, Conal and Dashiell. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50), C/o Mr Brian Moran, Mdec Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HUTTON – 26th August 2020, suddenly but peacefully at her home, 22 Derryork Road, Dungiven, Lynne, adored mummy of Rebecca, loving daughter of Heather and Dave, beloved sister of Alison, sister-in-law of Seán and a dear aunt of Conor and Eoin. Funeral and family home strictly private in accordance with current government regulations. Donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church, Limavady c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed and dearly loved by the entire family circle.

CONVERY (Lavey) 26th August 2020 John (Roe) R.I.P. peacefully at Drapersfeild House Care home. Beloved son of the late Frank and Susan and much loved brother of the late Philomena Doherty (Ballerin) and Josephine McVey (Ballinderry). Funeral cortége from his home 22 School lane, Mayogall BT45 8PE on Friday 28th August 2020 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lavey, travelling along Mayogall Rd, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: http://www.laveyparish.com/webcamslaveyglough.html Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and family circle.