Derry death notices - Thursday, August 27, 2020

McMENAMIN, Brian, 26th August 2020 beloved husband of Patricia and the late Goretti, formerly of Knockwellan Park, Waterside, loving father of Paul, Jason and Michelle, father-in-law of Jodie, Pauline and Keith, much loved grandfather of Abbi, Ella and Noah and a very dear brother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

ALEXANDER, Jonathan (Johnny), 25th August at home, beloved husband of Caroline and loving father of Sophie and Jonathan and a dear brother of David and Esther. Due to the Corona Virus restrictions a private family funeral will take place at 12.00noon on Friday 28th August in his home, 16 Rosswater, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to visit the family home on Thursday 27th between 5pm and 7.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to The Northland Centre c/o The Manager, Shepherds Way Complex, BT47 5GW. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

KANE, Robert (Robin), 26th August 2020 beloved husband of Mary, 2 Carnhill, loving father of Joanne, Manus, Paula and Frankie and much loved grandfather of Megan, Adam, Conal and Dashiell. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 50), C/o Mr Brian Moran, Mdec Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HUTTON – 26th August 2020, suddenly but peacefully at her home, 22 Derryork Road, Dungiven, Lynne, adored mummy of Rebecca, loving daughter of Heather and Dave, beloved sister of Alison, sister-in-law of Seán and a dear aunt of Conor and Eoin. Funeral and family home strictly private in accordance with current government regulations. Donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church, Limavady c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed and dearly loved by the entire family circle.

CONVERY (Lavey) 26th August 2020 John (Roe) R.I.P. peacefully at Drapersfeild House Care home. Beloved son of the late Frank and Susan and much loved brother of the late Philomena Doherty (Ballerin) and Josephine McVey (Ballinderry). Funeral cortége from his home 22 School lane, Mayogall BT45 8PE on Friday 28th August 2020 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lavey, travelling along Mayogall Rd, allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to line the route to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at: http://www.laveyparish.com/webcamslaveyglough.html Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing nephews, nieces, neighbours, friends and family circle.

JACKSON - August 25th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Harry, dearly devoted Husband of Pearl, 213 Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, much loved Father of Fiona and Vernice, a dear Father-in-Law of Chris and Allen, a dearly loved Granda of Sean, Karyn, Phillip and Peter, dearest Brother of James, Rose and Margaret and Brother-in-Law of Nessie and Clifford. House and funeral strictly private, due to current restrictions. Harry's funeral cortege will leave D. Watters Funeral Home on Thursday, August 27 at 1.40pm to St. Columba's Parish Church, Draperstown for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. (Friends are welcome to stand along the route to pay their respects, whilst maintaining social distancing). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Weavers Nursing Home (Patients Comfort Fund), payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his loving Wife, Family and Family Circle.

HUTTON, John Patrick, 25th. August 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. Loving father of Eamon, Jeanette, Sharon, Martina, Noella, Paul their mother Josephine and their son the late Sean. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and very close friends only. The Hutton family request that anyone attending the wake or funeral adhere to the current social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

BOYD-KAVANAGH (née McCafferty), Frances, 25th August 2020 R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Robert Boyd and the late Frank Kavanagh, 20 Gelvin Gardens and formerly of Prehen Park, loving mother of Bobby, Theresa, Brenda and Christine and a much loved sister and grandmother. Sadly, wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DOHERTY (nee Gregory) Margaret, 25th August 2020 beloved wife of the late Jack, 39 Summerhill Park, Prehen. Sadly missed by all her loving family. Sadly, wake restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MOFFAT, Teresa Anne, 25th August 2020, peacefully at home 73 Station Road, Garvagh. Dearly loved wife of Simpson, loving mother of Alison, Nicola and William, mother-in-law of Paul and Joanne, much loved grandmother of Hope and Paige, Morgan and Scott, dear sister of John and Sadie and aunt of Siobhan. The cortege will leave her home on Thursday to First Garvagh Presbyterian Churchyard for a Service of Committal at 11.00am. Those wishing to pay their respects can do so along the route and at the Churchyard. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Dementia N.I. or Parkinson’s U.K. c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

O'KANE, (FEENY/CLAUDY), 24th August, 2020, in the tender loving care of his family, VINCENT, beloved husband of Janice, loving father of Fidelma (Canning), Sean, and Gerald: much loved grandad of Robyn, Tiernagh, Becky, Kane, Odhran and great-grandad of Isla and Roman. Dear brother of Mary (Curran) and Denis and the late John-Gerald, Bernadette, Oliver, Annie (DEVINE), Michael, Frank and William, and son of the late Rose and Dan. RIP. Vincent will repose at his late residence, 26 Mullaghmeash Rd., Feeny, from 4pm on Tuesday 25th until funeral to St. Patrick's Church, Claudy on Thursday 27th for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Church Cemetery, Fincairn, Feeny immediately after. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his wife, family and wide family circle. Subject to government guidance wake for family and friends with adherence to social distancing for funeral. Requiem Mass will be streamed live from mcnmedia.tv/St Patrick's Church, Claudy.