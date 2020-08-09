Derry death notices - Monday, August 10, 2020

COYLE, 9th. August 2020, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, Ciaran, (late of Forest Park), beloved husband of Toni, loving father of Kieran, Gary, Gavin, Sarah and Amy, dear son of the late Denis and Florence, loving brother of Dan, John, Harry, Denis, Eileen, Florence, Patricia, Theresa and the late Marian and a dear and loving grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and friends only. Family Flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry

DUDDY (nee O'Donnell) Elizabeth, 9th August 2020, beloved wife of John, 16 Sunningdale Drive, Prehen, loving mother of Shauna and Cathy, mother-in-law of Sean and David, devoted grandmother of Sarah, Katie, Elizabeth and Alfie and dear sister of Dan, Sadie and the late Bridget and Tommy. Wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. St Therese of Lisieux intercede for her.

McCALLION, Melissa (Lisa), 9th August 2020 beloved daughter of Jean and the late Paul, 79 Moyola Drive, loving sister of Philip, Joan, Majella, Paul, Desmond and Eamonn and a much loved aunt. Sadly wake and funeral restricted to family and close friends due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

LYNCH, Michael, 8th August 2020 peacefully at hospital. Dearly beloved son of the late John and Margaret Lynch R.I.P. 231 Sallowilly Road, Claudy, Co. Derry. Dearly beloved brother of Bridget (Nolan), Una, Bernadette (Rintorie) and Margaret (Doomer). Funeral from his sisters residence Margaret and Hugh Dooher 232 Sallowilly Road, Claudy at 10.20am to St. Patrick's Church, Claudy for 11.00am requiem mass on monday 10th August. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers in law, neices, nephews, grand neices and nephews and all the family circle. Padre Pio pray for him. Owing to government guidelines, funeral is private, family and friends only please.

QUINN, Margaret, 8th August 2020. At Edenvale Care Home, Limavady. Dearly beloved daughter of the late John and Mary Quinn R.I.P. 60 Carnanreagh Road, Craigbane, Claudy, Co. Derry. Funeral from her late residence on Tuesday 11th August to St. Joseph's Church, Craigbane for 11.00am requiem mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Owing to government guidelines the funeral and wake are private, family and friends only please. Very deeply regretted by all the family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

McKERNAN (née Doyle ) (Ballinderry) 9th August 2020. Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, Anne Marie R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of Patrick and much loved mother of Pauline (Devlin), Veronica (McGrath), Mary (Cassidy), Michelle (O’Neil) Raymond, Patricia (Canavan) and Clare (Hurrell). Remains will be removed from her home at 80 Ballygillen Road on Tuesday 11th August at 11.30am to the St Patricks Church Ballinderry for 12 noon Requiem Mass allowing relatives and friends the opportunity to pay their last respects whilst maintaining social distancing. Due to current circumstances Funeral mass restricted to family only and will be streamed via www.churchservices.tv. In lieu of flowers, any donations to be made to Chest, Heart and Stroke Unit at Antrim Area Hospital c/o the family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, son, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, partner and family circle.